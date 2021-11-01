Sports

Malik says morale ‘high’ ahead of Namibia T20

By AFP
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 16: Shoaib Malik of Pakistan arrives ahead of the Group Stage match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Pakistan and India at Old Trafford on June 16, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

DUBAI: Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik said on Monday Pakistan’s morale was “high” from last month’s win over India ahead of this week’s T20 World Cup match against Namibia in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan have raced to three wins in as many games starting with a resounding ten-wicket opening fixture victory over arch-rivals India followed by New Zealand and Afghanistan.

They need another win to qualify for the semi-finals from Group 2 of the Super 12 stage.

“The morale in the camp is high,” said 39-year-old Malik before Tuesday’s meeting.

“When you win games, the confidence level is quite high in the dressing room. Everyone is looking forward to playing the rest of the games we have left in the tournament.

“When you start your tournament against a big team (India) and then you win that game, then everything comes in your dressing room.”

Malik, whose tennis star wife Sania Mirza is from India, refused to comment on their arch-rival’s abysmal show in the event, saying “we are focused on our own performance and not looking around.”

Malik praised the intensity in the set-up.

“Obviously when you start the tournament, the goal is to give your best shot as a team,” he said.

“But since I’ve joined the team, I’ve seen Pakistan teams practise sessions and the way they have been dealing with pressure from the world until now, it’s been exceptionally well,” he added.

Pakistan have never played a T20 international against Namibia while they won the only ODI between the two sides in the 2003 World Cup (50 overs) with a 171-run margin in South Africa.

But Malik said Namibia, who qualified from the first round and have beaten Scotland, will not be taken lightly.

“To be honest, we are not thinking any different because T20 format is where you can’t take the opposition lightly,” he said.

“And we are fully confident, so we are looking forward to the game.”

Pakistan have played the same eleven in all three games but considering a relatively easier opponent, ranked 15th in the world in the format, they could rotate their side.

Malik admitted bio-secure confinement for the players in the Covid-19 restriction is a challenge.

“Bubble life, it’s a tough thing, especially when you’re like playing a lot of back-to-back series,” he said.

“And being in a bubble, it’s not an easy thing to go through. But the good thing is that our families are with us. We’ve been spending a lot of time together as families, as teammates. So it’s a good thing.

“But when your goal is to achieve something in life, then you have to go through hard yards, and we have that in our mind. And we are only focused on this particular tournament. And some have started enjoying the bubble life as well.”

Previous articleIstanbul ‘dazzled’ by Pakistan’s big screen award ceremony
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Messi keen on Barcelona return after hanging up his boots

MADRID: Lionel Messi said he will return to live in Barcelona with his family when his time at Paris St Germain is over and...
Read more
Sports

Problems mount for faltering India at T20 World Cup

DUBAI: Virat Kohli's India started the T20 World Cup as favourites but their semi-final hopes are hanging by a thread after two losses, the...
Read more
Sports

Kohli optimistic despite India’s ‘bizarre’ surrender

DUBAI: India captain Virat Kohli blamed his team's timid approach for their "bizarre" defeat in Sunday night's T20 World Cup match against New Zealand...
Read more
Sports

Afghanistan prove too strong for Namibia in one-sided T20 World Cup win

Seamers Naveenul Haq and Hamid Hassan took three wickets apiece to help Afghanistan crush Namibia by 62 runs in the Twenty20 World Cup in...
Read more
Sports

New Zealand deals crushing blow to India with comfortable 8 wicket win

New Zealand revived their Twenty20 World Cup campaign with a comfortable eight-wicket win over India, who succumbed to their second successive defeat of the...
Read more
Sports

Afghanistan prove too strong for Namibia in one-sided T20 World Cup win

Seamers Naveenul Haq and Hamid Hassan took three wickets apiece to help Afghanistan crush Namibia by 62 runs in the Twenty20 World Cup in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Gilgit-Baltistan celebrates Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: The 73rd Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan is being celebrated today with traditional zeal and fervour. On November 1, 1947, the people of the mountainous...

Messi keen on Barcelona return after hanging up his boots

Problems mount for faltering India at T20 World Cup

Lahore second most polluted city in world: report

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.