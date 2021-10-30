Twitteratis school Maryam for posting two-year-old ‘Indian-sponsored video’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday faced criticism on social media after she shared a two-year-old video of a 50-over World Cup encounter between Pakistan and Afghanistan held in England.

The video depicts a plane flying over the Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England with a banner reading ‘Justice for Balochistan’. The campaign which ran two years back was launched by India to malign Pakistan at the international stage.

The PMLN leader shared the video on Saturday with the caption ‘Justice for Balochistan pls [please]’, a day after Pakistan beat Afghanistan in a T20 World Cup match in Dubai, which got people questioning whether Maryam Nawaz thought that the incident happened on Friday.

The PMLN leader later deleted the tweet after facing backlash from her Twitter followers and other social media users.

In another similar incident, on Friday, Maryam Nawaz confused the former medium pace bowler Muhammad Asif with Asif Ali who hit four sixes in the second last over of the match against Afghanistan on Friday to seal the victory for Pakistan.