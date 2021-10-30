PML-N youth wing leader asked to step down following ‘anti-state’ speech

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Faisalabad chapter youth wing leader Abdul Majid Muaz on Saturday resigned from his post after he was allegedly asked to step down from his position due to an ‘anti-state’ speech criticising the head of a security institution.

According to some reports the youth wing leader allegedly made the ‘anti-state’ speech on the directives of his party’s leadership.

Addressing a press conference, Muaz claimed that he had criticised the head of a sensitive institution and had raised slogans against him in the Dhobi Ghat public gathering on the directives of Captain (retd) Safdar, the PMLN leader and husband of Maryam Nawaz.

Muaz said that Safdar appreciated him after he made the speech but later PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif disassociated the party from his remarks and prompted him to step down from his post.

Muaz also apologised for the remarks that he made during his speech.