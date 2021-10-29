Pemra continues its ban on radio, TV of banned outfit TLP

The Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) declared reiteration of its earlier ban on media coverage of the banned outfit, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as the group refused to stop with its decision to long march towards the capital.

As per the notification issued by Pemra on October 28, the orders are applicable to all TV channels, FM radio stations and distribution service networks.

Earlier, a letter by the Ministry of Interior on April 15 was issued which declared the TLP as a banned outfit for “being engaged in acts of terrorism, acting in a manner prejudicial to the peace and security of the country.” Soon after, Pemra also issued a letter declaring the coverage of the proscribed group.

“It is reiterated that regulation 18(h) of Pemra (Television Broadcast Station Operation) Regulation, 2012 and clause 16 of the Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015 requires that the programmes shall conform to the laws of the country. Further, Clause 3 (3) of Electronic Media Code of Conduct, 2015 prohibits media coverage of proscribed organisations,” the notification said.

“Keeping in view the reasons stated above, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 27 of Pemra Ordinance, 2002 as amended by Pemra Amendment Act, 2007 all satellite TV channels, FM radio stations and distribution service networks (Cobb TV Operators, IPTV) are hereby directed to stop the media coverage of proscribed organisation Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan,” it said.

It is pertinent to note that a rally of thousands of TLP workers entered Gujranwala city on Thursday, and the group is determined to continue with their long march to the capital.

It merits mention that in fresh episodes of violence between the protesters and police officials have claimed the lives of at least five officials and left more than 200 injured.

The government has also announced that the TLP would be treated as a “militant” group, and not a religious party.

Earlier, in April, Pemra had banned television and radio coverage of the TLP after it was declared a proscribed entity by the government.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing has also launched an operation against the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) social media accounts on Thursday.

A statement issued by the FIA stated that 12 people were arrested during the crackdown in Lahore, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahab, Islamabad, and other cities of Punjab.

As per the statement, the arrested individuals were involved in sharing hate-inciting material and doctored images on the internet through the proscribed organisation’s social media accounts.

A few who were arrested include Shahzeb Nazeer, Naeem, Ayub, Muhammad Hussain, Muhammad Hassan, Ghulam Shabbir, and Hamza Sheikh, among others.

The decision by FIA has been taken in light of the directive issued by the Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Wednesday who directed the authorities to launch a crackdown on the social media accounts of the banned outfit.