COAS congratulates green shirts for T20 World Cup win against India

According to a statement issued on Twitter by the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR) director general (DG), the army chief congratulated Pakistan Cricket Team for an outstanding performance and comprehensive win against India in the ICC T20 World Cup match.

“COAS congratulates Pakistan Cricket Team for outstanding performance and comprehensive win against India in ICC T 20 World Cup Match. Pakistan Cricket Team has made us all proud,” the DG-ISPR tweeted.

Earlier in the night, the Pakistani cricket team beat India for the first time ever in World Cup history.

Talking to the press after the match, top-order batsman and team captain Babar Azam said: “This was the team’s effort, and the early wickets were very helpful. It gave us a lot of confidence and our spinners were very good as well. We applied our plans and got the results. It won’t get easier just because we beat India. We will take the confidence, but we’re taking it one match at a time and there’s a long way to go in the tournament.”

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the only match of the World Cup for which 100 per cent tickets were sold on the first day in a very short time.