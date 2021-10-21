NATIONAL

French ambassador cannot be expelled on TLP’s request, says Rasheed

By News Desk

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Thursday that the French ambassador cannot be expelled from Pakistan at the request of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The interior minister’s remarks came a day after the organisation’s members staged protests for the release of party chief Saad Rizvi, as well as against ‘arrests’ of fellow party members.

He was addressing police passing out parade ceremony wherein he calmed that no one was a ‘greater soldier of defending finality of Prophet (PBUH) than him’.

It is pertinent to note that on April 23, lawmakers during the National Assembly session were divided on a resolution presented by the government on the issue of Namoos-e-Risalat and expelling the French envoy over the publication of blasphemous caricatures in his country.

The minister went on to state that, “Expelling the French ambassador means pulling oneself out of the European Union. Whether it is the TLP or PDM, neither should do anything to take the law in their own hands.”

Regarding the opposition’s protest against the sitting government, Rashid added that they had been doing so for the last three years, adding that the law will take its course if they try to take it into their own hands.

“I’m glad the PDM chose my city [Rawalpindi],” the interior minister said. “If they protest with great enthusiasm and do not take the law into their own hands, there will be no problem. If they spread anarchy, they thy will be digging a grave for themselves.”

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan was keeping a keen eye on every problem and that the people were wrong to believe otherwise.

“New alliances will emerge as soon as the elections come near,” he said. “The divide between the PML-N is obvious. Even the US is aware of it,” he added.

Earlier, the interior minister alleged that the United States was also aware of the two factions – ‘N’ and ‘S’ – of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, saying that because of such a reason the US envoy had separate meetings with both the leaders.

Rashid, who is known for his prophecies in political affairs, was referring to the recent meetings of US Charge d’ Affaires to Pakistan Angela Aggeler with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Previous articleSAPM Shahbaz Gill dares journalist Asma Shirazi to prove allegations against Bushra Bibi
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SAPM Shahbaz Gill dares journalist Asma Shirazi to prove allegations against Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday dared journalist Asma Shirazi to prove the allegations made by...
Read more
NATIONAL

South Africa set to take trade with Pakistan to US$2 bn mark: says envoy

RAWALPINDI: High Commissioner of South Africa Methuthuzeli Madikiza Thursday said South Africa considers Pakistan an important market for trade cooperation and is keen to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ershad Mahmud appointed new DG of Kashmir Liberation Cell  

MIRPUR (AJK): Seasoned journalist, analyst, historian and expert on Kashmir affairs and Central Secretary Information PTI AJK Ershad Mahmud has been appointed as Director...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM chief to lead protest rally in Karachi today

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's schedule for the Karachi visit has changed and he would lead a rally of the Pakistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Khan for protecting youth from exposure to unethical online content

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that in this era of modern technology, it was inevitable to protect the country’s youth especially the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fact-finding committee formed to probe unprecedented suicide cases in Sindh

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Surendar Valasai said that there is a need to set up a fact-finding committee on unprecedented cases...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PDM chief to lead protest rally in Karachi today

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's schedule for the Karachi visit has changed and he would lead a rally of the Pakistan...

PM Khan for protecting youth from exposure to unethical online content

Fact-finding committee formed to probe unprecedented suicide cases in Sindh

Some elements tried to misinterpret Bilawal’s speech: PPP

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.