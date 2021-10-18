NATIONAL

Shehbaz Sharif trying to escape from accountability process: says Shahzad Akbar

By Staff Report
ADVISOR TO THE PRIME MINISTER ON ACCOUNTABILITY & INTERIOR, BARRISTER MIRZA SHAHZAD AKBAR ADDRESSING A PRESS CONFERENCE IN ISLAMABAD ON FEBRUARY 06, 2021.

LAHORE: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif had tried to escape from accountability process as during his appearance in an accountability court on Monday in money laundering case pleaded for next hearing date on pretext of attending the National Assembly session.
Addressing a press conference here at 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Shahzad Akbar said that if Shehbaz Sharif was clear of money laundering charges from a London court, he should have present the evidences which became the base of his alleged clearance in money laundering allegations by London court in his today’s appearance in an accountability court.
He said that Shehbaz Sharif and his accomplices tried to distort the facts and figures to
befool the masses by projecting a narrative that London court had acquitted Shehbaz Sharif from money laundering charges, adding that Shehbaz Sharif was using delaying tactics to escape from accountability process.
Shahzad Akbar said that the case in which Shehbaz Sharif today appeared before an accountability court related to assets beyond known source of income was initiated in 1990 when he became a public office holder, adding that Shehbaz Sharif’s declared assets in 1990 were of Rs 2.1 million, Rs 14.8 million in 1998 and Shehbaz Sharif and his family’s declared assets were of Rs 21 million in 2003.

Hazma Shehbaz had declared the Shehbaz’s Sharif’s family assets as Rs 34.4 million
in 2005 in which he first time mentioned the Telegraphic Transfers (T.Ts), he added.
The Adviser said that assets of Shehbaz Sharif’s family were significantly increased by Rs 660 million as the source of income for declared assets was Rs 77 million which was 11 percent of total income, whereas the remaining income 89 percent came from telegraphic transfers which were presented by exchange companies not the banks, through forge documents which also had been proved in National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s investigation.
Shahzad Akbar said that Shehbaz Sharif had started few companies, purchased two houses with a cost of Rs 115 million; one in Murree and other in DHA besides clearing tax payments of a land cruiser through forged or fake telegraphic transfers as a source of income. Salman Shehbaz and Hamza Shehbaz had accepted in written that “Manzoor Paparwala” was their real investor who invested in their businesses from London, he maintained.
The Adviser said that telegraphic transfers of Rs 181 million were directly transferred to the personal account of Hamza Shehbaz while Salman Shehbaz received telegraphic transfer of Rs 3 billion in which he had shown that he received telegraphic transfers of Rs 1.5 billion as loan from Mushtaq alias “Chini”, adding that Mushtaq alias “Chini” had also confessed money laundering for Hamza and Salman Shehbaz.
To a question, Shahzad Akbar said that the cases like Shehbaz Sharif’s family case were a challenge to the judiciary as every institution including parliament, government and judiciary should have to play its role to ensure transparency and accountability. He said that as per new NAB law, the accountability cases should be concluded within six months.
To another query, he said that courts should ensure case management besides adopting latest methods of recording testimonies and evidences so that the cases could be concluded in time. He said that Sharif family could not befool the people as the masses had been aware of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif’s corruption.
The Adviser said that accountability institutions including NAB and federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were putting efforts to finalize the investigation into the corruption charges so that the accused could meet their logical end, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in accountability for all and similar standards for all in criminal justice system.

Previous articleUS diplomat meets COAS to discuss Afghanistan situation
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

US diplomat meets COAS to discuss Afghanistan situation

US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler on Monday called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss...
Read more
NATIONAL

China calls on BRI countries to work for sustainable transport

BEIJING: Experts and speakers from Chinese enterprises working under the China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects shared their success story of working in Pakistan at...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan strongly condemns extrajudicial killings in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Monday strongly condemned the continuing extrajudicial killings in staged encounters and fake cordon-and-search operations, as well as arbitrary detentions and crimes against...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks to strengthen relations with Japan, says PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire to further deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation in the economic, trade, development, and investment...
Read more
NATIONAL

CoP slams govt for rejecting anti-forced conversion bill

KARACHI STAFF REPORT The leadership of the Church of Pakistan (CoP) has expressed serious concern over the government’s rejection of the draft legislation against forced conversion,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lt Gen Muhammad Aamer handed over command of Gujranwala Corps

Lieutenant General Muhammad Aamer has been handed over the command of the Gujranwala Corps on Monday, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 will be played in ODI format: Ramiz

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Monday said that the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan would be a 50-over competition. “The ACC has...

Pakistan strongly condemns extrajudicial killings in IIOJK

Yuvraj Singh arrested and released on bail in casteist remarks investigation

Pakistan seeks to strengthen relations with Japan, says PM Khan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.