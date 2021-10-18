NATIONAL

Soldier martyred in fire exchange with terrorists in N Waziristan

By News Desk
Soldiers take part in a drill on the eve of Pakistan's Defence Day, which marks the anniversary of the country's second war with India between August and September 1965 with both sides claiming victory after it ended in a stalemate, in Peshawar on September 5, 2019. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) (Photo credit should read ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

A soldier was martyred on Monday as security forces exchanged fire with terrorists in North Waziristan’s Spinwam area, the military’s media wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said intense firing took place after the terrorists had fired on a security forces’ checkpoint.

Following the terrorists’ move, the troops had initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, the military’s media wing said.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Saifullah, 25, resident of Karak, according to the ISPR. The security forces are carrying out an area clearance to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

The development comes three days after security forces had gunned down a terrorist in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali area, the ISPR had said.

The military’s media wing said that wanted terrorist Arif Ullah alias Dadullah was killed during an exchange of fire as the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO).

News Desk

