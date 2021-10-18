NATIONAL

PM Imran Khan holds meeting to tackle rising inflation: sources

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened an important meeting today (Monday) to discuss measures to tackle rising inflation across the country.

Last week, the government hiked petrol prices across the country by Rs10.49 per litre. This led to an uproar as Opposition parties and people from all walks of life criticised the government, wary of the impact it would have on prices of items of everyday use.

According to sources, the premier is expected to make an important announcement about public relief in the meeting.

Sources said that a roadmap has been prepared by the prime minister to deal with the rising inflation and the public’s reaction to it. He will reportedly brief the concerned authorities about his roadmap.

According to sources, the provincial chief secretaries have also been taken on board and have been instructed to loop in the deputy commissioners.

PM Khan wants steps to be taken to control the rising inflation immediately, sources said.

Previous articleSoldier martyred in fire exchange with terrorists in N Waziristan
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Soldier martyred in fire exchange with terrorists in N Waziristan

A soldier was martyred on Monday as security forces exchanged fire with terrorists in North Waziristan's Spinwam area, the military's media wing said. The Inter-Services...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shehbaz Sharif trying to escape from accountability process: says Shahzad Akbar

LAHORE: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif had tried to...
Read more
NATIONAL

US diplomat meets COAS to discuss Afghanistan situation

US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler on Monday called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss...
Read more
NATIONAL

China calls on BRI countries to work for sustainable transport

BEIJING: Experts and speakers from Chinese enterprises working under the China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects shared their success story of working in Pakistan at...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan strongly condemns extrajudicial killings in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Monday strongly condemned the continuing extrajudicial killings in staged encounters and fake cordon-and-search operations, as well as arbitrary detentions and crimes against...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks to strengthen relations with Japan, says PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong desire to further deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation in the economic, trade, development, and investment...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

China calls on BRI countries to work for sustainable transport

BEIJING: Experts and speakers from Chinese enterprises working under the China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects shared their success story of working in Pakistan at...

US defence secretary says watching China’s weapons development after hypersonic missile report

Asia Cup 2023 will be played in ODI format: Ramiz

Pakistan strongly condemns extrajudicial killings in IIOJK

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.