PM Imran Khan holds meeting to tackle rising inflation: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened an important meeting today (Monday) to discuss measures to tackle rising inflation across the country.

Last week, the government hiked petrol prices across the country by Rs10.49 per litre. This led to an uproar as Opposition parties and people from all walks of life criticised the government, wary of the impact it would have on prices of items of everyday use.

According to sources, the premier is expected to make an important announcement about public relief in the meeting.

Sources said that a roadmap has been prepared by the prime minister to deal with the rising inflation and the public’s reaction to it. He will reportedly brief the concerned authorities about his roadmap.

According to sources, the provincial chief secretaries have also been taken on board and have been instructed to loop in the deputy commissioners.

PM Khan wants steps to be taken to control the rising inflation immediately, sources said.