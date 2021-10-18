US diplomat meets COAS to discuss Afghanistan situation

US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler on Monday called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the security situation in Afghanistan, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, current security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wishes for an enduring relationship with the United States.

The army chief further reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for the economic uplift of the Afghan people, added the ISPR.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.