China calls on BRI countries to work for sustainable transport

BEIJING: Experts and speakers from Chinese enterprises working under the China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects shared their
success story of working in Pakistan at a conference held in Chinese capital and announced that they would love to support Pakistan to achieve sustainable transport.
The pledges were made at the UN Sustainable Transport Conference held
here with government leaders, industry experts, and civil society groups
charting out a sustainable pathway forward.
“President Xi Jinping announced that China will establish the China
International Sustainable Transport Innovation and Knowledge Center, which
will give a strong boost to the development of sustainable transport
worldwide”, said Dr Abid Sulehri, Director of the Pakistan Institute of Sustainable
Development Policy (PSDPI).
China’s research and innovation capabilities will underpin the success of
this new initiative, he added.
On the occasion, Main Line 1 (ML-1), KKH, Orange Line, Gwadar Port, and
other projects under CPEC were emphasized as a successful case of
sustainable transport.
Participants agreed that following the principles of
extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, China joins
hands with BRI countries to accelerate cooperation in infrastructure
connectivity and build a high-quality development path that is inclusive and
beneficial to all – a road of peace, cooperation and prosperity.
While transport is a core driver for achieving the Sustainable Development
Goals (SDGs) and provides communities with an opportunity to access
employment, health care services and attend schools, current systems of
mobility present a number of challenges.
According to the report released on the conference, transport is one of the
single largest contributors to air and carbon pollution emissions globally,
also accounting for about 64% of total oil consumption and 27% of all energy
use.
Over 1 billion people worldwide still lack adequate access to an all-weather
road, especially in developing countries, including countries in special
situations.
In order to cope with the dilemma, countries, businesses and communities are
using the power of technology and innovation to improve their transport
systems and make them more sustainable.
From the Volo copter, an all-electric air taxi in Germany to electrified bus
networks in China to the rapid sale growth of electric vehicles in the
United States, a transport revolution has begun.
The COVID-19 pandemic has also prompted many cities to build more bicycle
lanes and G20 countries have committed over $284 billion to the mobility
industry.
All modes of transport, including road, rail, aviation and waterborne, were
discussed at the conference. It consisted of plenary sessions, a Ministers
Forum, a Business Forum and a Science, Engineering and Technology Forum.
Its six thematic sessions included discussions on the contributions
sustainable transport can make to economic recovery, creating livelihoods
and to climate change mitigation. The Conference culminated in new
partnerships, commitments and initiatives to further advance sustainable
transport.
Amid those events, plenary session featured 15 Ministers of Transport and
high-level government representatives, sharing their national experiences in
advancing sustainable transport.
“It has become more urgent than ever to accelerate the transformation to
sustainable transport. This means decarbonizing transport systems, ensuring
universal access, improved safety, enhanced resilience, greater efficiency,
and lower pollution.” Said Liu Zhenmin, Under-Secretary-General of Economic
and Social Affairs of United Nations, during his closing remarks where he
urged all to “be determined and focused, continuing on a journey that
started in Ashgabat, accelerated in Beijing and must now gather speed to
deliver on the 2030 Agenda and the Paris Agreement”.