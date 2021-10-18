China calls on BRI countries to work for sustainable transport

BEIJING: Experts and speakers from Chinese enterprises working under the China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects shared their

success story of working in Pakistan at a conference held in Chinese capital and announced that they would love to support Pakistan to achieve sustainable transport.

The pledges were made at the UN Sustainable Transport Conference held

here with government leaders, industry experts, and civil society groups

charting out a sustainable pathway forward.

“President Xi Jinping announced that China will establish the China

International Sustainable Transport Innovation and Knowledge Center, which

will give a strong boost to the development of sustainable transport

worldwide”, said Dr Abid Sulehri, Director of the Pakistan Institute of Sustainable

Development Policy (PSDPI).

China’s research and innovation capabilities will underpin the success of

this new initiative, he added.

On the occasion, Main Line 1 (ML-1), KKH, Orange Line, Gwadar Port, and

other projects under CPEC were emphasized as a successful case of

sustainable transport.

Participants agreed that following the principles of

extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, China joins

hands with BRI countries to accelerate cooperation in infrastructure

connectivity and build a high-quality development path that is inclusive and

beneficial to all – a road of peace, cooperation and prosperity.

While transport is a core driver for achieving the Sustainable Development

Goals (SDGs) and provides communities with an opportunity to access

employment, health care services and attend schools, current systems of

mobility present a number of challenges.

According to the report released on the conference, transport is one of the

single largest contributors to air and carbon pollution emissions globally,

also accounting for about 64% of total oil consumption and 27% of all energy

use.

Over 1 billion people worldwide still lack adequate access to an all-weather

road, especially in developing countries, including countries in special

situations.

In order to cope with the dilemma, countries, businesses and communities are

using the power of technology and innovation to improve their transport

systems and make them more sustainable.

From the Volo copter, an all-electric air taxi in Germany to electrified bus

networks in China to the rapid sale growth of electric vehicles in the

United States, a transport revolution has begun.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also prompted many cities to build more bicycle

lanes and G20 countries have committed over $284 billion to the mobility

industry.

All modes of transport, including road, rail, aviation and waterborne, were

discussed at the conference. It consisted of plenary sessions, a Ministers

Forum, a Business Forum and a Science, Engineering and Technology Forum.

Its six thematic sessions included discussions on the contributions

sustainable transport can make to economic recovery, creating livelihoods

and to climate change mitigation. The Conference culminated in new

partnerships, commitments and initiatives to further advance sustainable

transport.

Amid those events, plenary session featured 15 Ministers of Transport and

high-level government representatives, sharing their national experiences in

advancing sustainable transport.

“It has become more urgent than ever to accelerate the transformation to

sustainable transport. This means decarbonizing transport systems, ensuring

universal access, improved safety, enhanced resilience, greater efficiency,

and lower pollution.” Said Liu Zhenmin, Under-Secretary-General of Economic

and Social Affairs of United Nations, during his closing remarks where he

urged all to “be determined and focused, continuing on a journey that

started in Ashgabat, accelerated in Beijing and must now gather speed to

deliver on the 2030 Agenda and the Paris Agreement”.