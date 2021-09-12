World

Yemen: the seven-year war with no peace in sight

By AFP
TOPSHOT - Yemeni men stand at the back of an armed pick up as poeple in the capital Sanaa to show their support to the Shiite Huthi movement against the Saudi-led intervention, on December 19, 2018. - A hard-won truce in the battleground Yemeni city of Hodeida will collapse if rebel violations persist and the United Nations does not intervene, the Saudi-led coalition said on December 19. UN observers are due in Yemen to head up monitoring teams made up of government and rebel representatives tasked with overseeing the implementation of the UN-brokered ceasefire that took effect on Tuesday. (Photo by Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP) (Photo credit should read MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP via Getty Images)

DUBAI: Seven years have passed since Houthi rebels seized the Yemeni capital Sana’a in September 2014, sparking a war that has plunged the already impoverished country into the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Despite diplomatic efforts to stop the fighting between the allegedly Iran-allied rebels and the Saudi-backed government, there is no end in sight to a conflict that has put millions on the brink of famine.

Here are some of the key questions and answers about the war in Yemen.

WHO HAS THE UPPER HAND?

Analysts say the balance has tilted in favour of the Houthi rebels against the Saudi-led military coalition.

Riyadh has been leading the coalition on behalf of the Yemeni government since March 2015, and its air strikes had allowed loyalists to reclaim southern territories from the rebels, who control much of the north and large swathes of the west.

But the Houthis now appear stronger than ever, inflicting painful strikes on government forces as well as on targets in Saudi Arabia with a never-ending supply of ballistic missiles and drones.

“After seven years, we are witnessing a great shift in the balance of power, with the (anti-Houthi) camp fragmented due to the state’s political leadership,” Maged al-Madhaji of the Sana’a Center think-tank told AFP.

The rebels rule areas under their control with an iron fist, while disputes remain rife among members of the anti-Houthi camp, which includes the government — unable to provide basic public services — and the southern separatists demanding a greater political role.

WHERE IS THE BIGGEST BATTLE:

Despite heavy losses in recent months, the Houthis are again renewing their attempt to seize the city of Marib, the government’s last northern stronghold.

The rebels first stepped up their campaign for Marib in February, leaving hundreds dead on both sides. Taking over the city in the oil-rich province would strengthen their bargaining position in UN peace talks.

According to Peter Salisbury, an analyst at the International Crisis Group, a lot has changed in the past seven years.

“The Houthis have gone from being a relatively contained rebel movement to de facto authorities who [control] the capital and territory where more than 20 million people live,” he said.

The Houthis are battle-hardened after fighting six wars against Yemen’s then-government between 2004 and 2010 and cross-border clashes with Saudi Arabia in 2009 and 2010.

“As long as there is an ongoing battle for Marib, fighting in most of the country will continue, along with increased tension and deterioration of the situation,” said Madhaji.

WHAT IS THE UN DOING?

Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg, the UN’s new envoy for Yemen, assumed his duties this week after his predecessor, Martin Griffiths, admitted his efforts over three years in the post had been “in vain”.

Elisabeth Kendall, a researcher at the University of Oxford’s Pembroke College, said Grundberg’s “main challenge will be finding a formula for a ceasefire that the Houthis can accept so that a peace process can begin”.

While the United Nations and the US are pushing to end the grinding conflict, the rebels have demanded the reopening of Sanaa airport before any ceasefire agreement.

The last talks took place in Sweden in 2018, when the opposing sides agreed to a mass prisoner swap and to spare the city of Hodeida, where the port serves as the country’s lifeline.

But despite agreeing to a ceasefire in Hodeida, violent clashes have since broken out between the rebels and pro-government troops around the strategic city.

IS THERE HOPE FOR PEACE?

Peace in Yemen remains depressingly elusive.

Both the UN’s Griffiths and Tim Lenderking, the US special envoy for Yemen, have toured the region to push peace efforts, without managing to find a resolution.

“Without considerable effort at a local level, no internationally brokered peace agreement will stick,” said Kendall.

According to Madhaji, there are no positive indications in the near future.

“The situation will deteriorate further this year and the next if either party feels it is stronger than the other,” he said. “And the stronger party is usually not one to lean towards peace.”

Previous articleEpaper – September 12 LHR 2021
Next articleFBI releases declassified 9/11 document after Biden order
AFP

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Dozens killed and wounded as blasts and gunfire hit Kabul hospital

KABUL: At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in an attack on Afghanistan's biggest military hospital on Tuesday which saw...
Read more
Top Headlines

Top India brands baulk after threats by Hindu hardliners

NEW DELHI: India's biggest festive season is in full swing but top brands are under pressure from right-wing hardliners accusing them of hurting Hindu...
Read more
World

Messages from Macron to Morrison leaked amid submarine deal row

CANBERRA: Australian media on Tuesday published messages between French President Emmanuel Macron and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, as Canberra seeks to push back...
Read more
World

‘The Taliban has a kill list’ for Afghanistan LGBT community, NGO claims

KABUL: Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan at the end of August, the alleged persecution of the country’s LGBT+ community has ramped up,...
Read more
World

Climate change main cause of fires in US west: study

WASHINGTON: Climate change caused overwhelmingly by human activity is the primary source of the unprecedented forest fires regularly ravaging the western United States, according...
Read more
World

Bollywood superstar Nawazuddin Siddiqui to quit streaming shows

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Nawazuddin Siddiqui said he will stop working in productions made for India's booming streaming market, calling online platforms a "dumping...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

South Africa thrash Bangladesh by 6 wickets

ABU DHABI: Kagiso Rabada took 3-20 and skipper Temba Bavuma made an unbeaten 31 as South Africa beat Bangladesh by six wickets at the...

Police officials call for inquiry into flawed security plan for TLP protest

Modi’s plane to use Pakistani airspace after returning from G20, COP26 summits tomorrow

T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Namibia to secure semi-final spot

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.