Why Covid-9 only?

There is no denying that our country Pakistan is in the grave of several different problems like hunger, poverty, unemployment and many more. These all issues are very old , still they are deprived from solutions. Furthermore, after the approach of Covid-19, our government has neglected the all issues are existed in our country since some decades rather they are paying the full attention on Covid-19 crisis .

However, hunger virus , empty stomach and homelessness are not less than Covid-19 pandemic; everyday hundred of thousands people die in Pakistan due to these problems which are just neglected.

Thus, I urge to federal government to concentrate on these issue to solve then later on Covid-19 pandemic.

Abdul Rahman Shahbeer

Khairabad