Opinion

Unemployment 

By Editor's Mail
9
0

The ratio of jobs versus the graduates who are annually completing their particular degrees, are not maintaining an equilibrium function in the country for the candidate’s relief. In Pakistan, there is a great deficiency of jobs. In our country two things are extra-ordinarily found common; first “Unemployment” and second “disappointment”.

But the matter of the fact is that that majority of people do not amplement self-help processes (اپنی مدد آپ) for fulfillment of their expenses.

- Advertisement -

Thus, according to the statistics from 2008 to 2020, the ratio of unemployment is increasing with the increase of fresh graduates every year. Analysis shows that in upcoming years the Unemployment ratio will directly increase.

Hence, the government may announce a maximum number of jobs so that the ratio of graduates may be satisfied to the ratio of jobs given. And the government may also form such a national organization which would enlighten the people with new ideas of self-help. For the purpose to start mini- businesses and small investments. Such techniques of self-help would really give relief to a one-third of country’s unemployment, rather more.

Habib Ullah Aman 

Turbat 

Previous articleInternational youth day
Next articlePM reiterates commitment to protect minorities’ rights
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

PM reiterates commitment to protect minorities’ rights

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the observance of 'National Minorities Day' is reiteration of State’s commitment towards safeguarding the rights of the minority...
Read more
Letters

International youth day

Sir: Youth play the most effective role in strengthening any country. It is to them that a nation builds up or demount. Looking forward...
Read more
Letters

Why Covid-9 only?

There is no denying that our country Pakistan is in the grave of several different problems like hunger, poverty, unemployment and many more. These...
Read more
Comment

From vote to note

No one wants to talk about the 1970 elections as it shattered many myths and also resulted in the break-up of the Quaid-e-Azam's Pakistan,...
Read more
Comment

Violence against women and the crooked system

Georgetown Institute’s Women, Peace, and Security index ranks Pakistan 164 out of 167 countries for the year 2019 and it is among five countries...
Read more
Comment

Where will Afghanistan go after US withdrawal?

Afghanistan is experiencing another foreign force leaving its ground after over 40 years. The country had been a ground of foreign occupation since 1979...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

HEADLINES

Maryam says she won’t beg govt to attend her own son’s...

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that she would not be seeking the incumbent government's position to attending the wedding of...

PM reiterates commitment to protect minorities’ rights

Unemployment 

International youth day

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.