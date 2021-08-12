Maryam says she won’t beg govt to attend her own son’s wedding

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that she would not be seeking the incumbent government’s position to attending the wedding of her son, Junaid Safdar, who shall be getting married on August 22, in London.

“I was in jail when my beloved mother passed away and now I won’t be able to share my son’s happiness, but, I will NOT make any request to this government for travel abroad. I leave the matter to Almighty Allah,” said Maryam Nawaz on her official Twitter handle.

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to attend the ceremony owing to blatant victimization, bogus cases, and my name on [the Exit Control List],” she lamented.

Maryam confirmed her son’s Nikkah with Ayesha Saif-ur-Rehman Khan will take place in London in a series of tweets.

Junaid Safdar who is the grandson of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be getting married to Ayesha Saif Khan, the daughter of Saifur Rehman Khan, who served as chairman of the Ehtisab Bureau during the tenure of the PML-N in government.

Furthermore, the Nikkah ceremonial will be held at the Lanesborough, Hyde Park Corner in London.

Geo News reported that, according to their London correspondent Saeed Niazi, the preparations for the wedding have begun and the family has started sending invitation cards to relatives and acquaintances.

Their correspondent further said that even if Maryam and Safdar get permission to travel to London, they will have to stay quarantined for 10 days since Pakistan is in the red list of countries.

Maryam in 2019 filed a petition seeking one-time permission to travel abroad for six weeks to take care of her then-ailing father. The federal cabinet, however, in December 2019 decided not to remove her name from the ECL.

In April this year, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had said it was out of the question that the government would allow Maryam to go abroad. “Maryam Nawaz has not applied for removal of her name from the ECL. I had asked [Prime Minister] Imran Khan about it, but he said it was not possible. We should believe in Maryam, who is saying that she is not going abroad,” he said at the time.