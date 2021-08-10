World

More than 200 arrested in latest Saudi anti-corruption purge

By The Associated Press

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced the arrest of 207 employees across about a dozen government ministries in the latest sweep by an anti-corruption body empowered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Those detained were not named and it was unclear when the arrests were made. The Kingdom’s National Anti-Corruption Commission, known as “Nazaha”, announced the arrests late on Monday.

The crown prince’s anti-corruption purge began in late 2017. It has helped him consolidate power and netted the Kingdom $106 billion in assets. Saudi nationals have long complained of rampant corruption in government and of public funds being squandered or misused by those in power.

The commission said more than 460 people were investigated in this latest round, and that as a result, 207 Saudi citizens and residents were detained on allegations of corruption, abuse of authority and fraud.

Those accused will be referred to prosecution, the commission said. They hail from the national guard and a range of ministries, including defence, interior, health and justice, among others.

In April, the commission said 176 people from across the public sector had similarly been detained for alleged corruption.

The Kingdom’s anti-corruption purge went into high gear in late 2017 when Prince Mohammed targeted more than 300 princes, public figures and businessmen who together symbolised the elite structure encircling the ruling Al Saud family and its vast patronage networks.

In an unprecedented fashion that year, his forces arrested the country’s most powerful figures and held them incommunicado at the opulent Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh for weeks and even months.

Several were later transferred to prisons or other detention facilities amid reports of physical abuse.

While the Kingdom never confirmed the names of those detained, they included billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and Saudi construction tycoon Bakr Binladin.

Last year, two more high-ranking officials were removed from their posts and referred to trial. They included Lt Gen Fahad bin Turki bin Abdulaziz, a prince who oversaw Saudi operations in Yemen, and his son, Prince Abdulaziz bin Fahad bin Turki, who was deputy governor of Saudi Arabia’s Jouf region.

Previous articleMessi arrives in France to join PSG from Barcelona
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Taliban control 65pc of Afghanistan, EU official says, after series of sudden gains

Taliban insurgents tightened their grip on captured Afghan territory on Tuesday as civilians hid in their homes, and a European Union official said the...
Read more
Top Headlines

Taliban tighten control of northern Afghanistan as UN fears erasure of rights

KABUL: Taliban fighters tightened their grip on captured territory in Afghanistan on Tuesday as civilians hid in their homes and a pro-government commander vowed...
Read more
World

China court upholds Canadian’s death sentence as Huawei CFO fights extradition

BEIJING/OTTAWA: A Chinese court upheld on Tuesday a Canadian man's death sentence for drug smuggling a day before another court is due to rule...
Read more
World

Sharjah ruler appoints new deputy

DUBAI: The ruler of Sharjah, the third largest of the United Arab Emirates, has appointed Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed al-Qasimi as deputy ruler as...
Read more
Top Headlines

Taliban seize sixth provincial capital, press on with northern offensive after weekend blitz

The Taliban seized a sixth Afghan provincial capital on Monday following a weekend blitz across the north that saw urban centres fall in quick...
Read more
World

Contractors who powered US war in Afghanistan stuck in Dubai

DUBAI: Some of the foreign contractors who powered the logistics of America’s “forever war” in Afghanistan now find themselves stranded on an unending layover...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Pakistan’s Colonial-Style Bureaucracy

The British ruled the Subcontinent for almost 200 years, all the way from 1757 to 1947. The colonial rule ended in 1947 with the...

The Taliban are coming

Dire climate change situation

Exploitation day shows the way

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.