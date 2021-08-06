Opinion

Traffic mess

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Our burgeoning population and lack of public transport has resulted in traffic jams becoming a part of daily life. The ever-increasing rush of heavy traffic on the roads often results in loss of human life. This traffic jams compelling people to drive recklessly in order to reach their destinations timely, increasing the rate of deadly accidents. Furthermore, the poor condition of the roads also contributes towards traffic jam and accidents, as ambulance get caught up in traffic, patients are often unable to get the urgent care they require. There is a need to have a serious consideration over these factors for improvement. I request the higher authorities and the department of traffic police for taking severe steps, so that everyone can travel with comfort and the problem of traffic jams can be handled properly.

Mamoona Ghaffar

- Advertisement -

Islamabad

Previous articleBusiness as usual
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Business as usual

AT PENPOINT The PML(N) may find itself reeling under the losses inflicted upon it by the PTI in the Azad Kashmir elections and then the...
Read more
Comment

Pak-Russia ties: prospects and challenges

Pak-Russia relations are a saga of mistrust. There are three main periods in which a trust deficit was triggered between the two countries. The...
Read more
Comment

What the failure of the Afghan State can do

With the ongoing Afghan Taliban military offensive in Afghanistan against the backdrop of the planned full withdrawal of US-led NATO forces, the uneasy relationship...
Read more
Editorials

Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

August 5 was observed all over Pakistan to condemn the revocation of the special status of Indian-Occupied Kashmir by the Modi government on this...
Read more
Editorials

Afghan refugees

The American wish that Pakistan keep its borders open for displaced persons is both high-handed and disturbing. It has so far not gone beyond...
Read more
Editorials

CPEC and PTI officialdom

Pakistan and China had launched CPEC in 2015 with an initial investment portfolio of about $46 billion which was subsequently increased to $60 billion....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

What the failure of the Afghan State can do

With the ongoing Afghan Taliban military offensive in Afghanistan against the backdrop of the planned full withdrawal of US-led NATO forces, the uneasy relationship...

Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir

Afghan refugees

Sindh CM inducts 4 ministers, 3 advisers, 13 special assistants

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.