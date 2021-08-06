Karachi drainage system

I want to draw your attention towards an important issue that is with the monsoon season fast approaching so is the impending fear of what the state of Karachi will be, considering how unmanaged our drainage systems are. Last year, due to excess rainfall, many people had water flowing into their homes and shops making work and life hard for them. It is urgent that our municipal department cleans up the trash in our drainage system and make sure they are enough to handle any of the excess rain we could be facing this year-round.

Wania Ashraf

- Advertisement -

KARACHI