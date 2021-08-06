NATIONAL

Imran lauds security forces for facing challenges

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appreciated the continued efforts and sacrifices of the armed forces, police, intelligence agencies, civil armed forces, and other law enforcement organisations in meeting both internal and external challenges.

The premier’s comments came during a high-level meeting during which the law and order situation and the implementation status of the National Action Plan 2014 — that was formulated to ensure security in the length and breadth of the country — were reviewed.

The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid were present during the meeting.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, Law Minister Dr Farogh Naseem, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, DG MO Maj Gen Nauman Zakria, DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, and other senior civil and military officers were also in attendance.

While reviewing the law and order situation in the country, especially in tri-border areas of Punjab and Balochistan, it was decided to establish an Inter-Provincial Border Committee to address boundary issues using the Survey of Pakistan 2021.

It was also decided to further strengthen civil and police administration in the area to improve the security situation.

The meeting also approved, in principle, a five-year comprehensive socio-economic development plan for the less-developed areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur to bring them at par with other parts of the province, especially in the area of infrastructure development, provision of water, health, and education.

Reviewing the implementation status of the National Action Plan 2014, the meeting expressed satisfaction over the achievements made so far and decided to update the plan to make it more effective and cater to the needs of present times, especially meeting the challenges related to espionage, subversion, and cybersecurity.

Previous articleAbrogation of Article 370
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sindh CM inducts 4 ministers, 3 advisers, 13 special assistants

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday expanded his cabinet by inducting four more ministers, three advisers and 13 special assistants. Sindh...
Read more
CITY

Court remands 5 suspects to police custody in missing girls’ case

A district court in Lahore on Thursday remanded five suspects to police custody and two women to judicial custody in the case of kidnapping...
Read more
HEADLINES

UK Home Office rejects Nawaz’s visa extension application

The Home Office of United Kingdom has rejected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supreme leader and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s request for visa extension. "The UK...
Read more
HEADLINES

Kohsar University decides to convert rooms for YDC into VC House

LAHORE: Kohsar University Murree has decided to convert the rooms of the Youth Development Centre – Murree allotted at Punjab House Murree into the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Afridi blames Modi of replicating Israeli settler plan in Jammu & Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi, on Thursday accused Indian regime of replicating Israel’s ‘settler’ tactics in Kashmir, adding...
Read more
NATIONAL

Barrister Murtaza Wahab appointed as administrator of Karachi

Barrister Murtaza Wahab has been appointed as administrator of Karachi by the Sindh government, stated a notification issued by the local government secretary. Wahab, the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Traffic mess

Our burgeoning population and lack of public transport has resulted in traffic jams becoming a part of daily life. The ever-increasing rush of heavy...

Business as usual

Taliban target provincial Afghan cities in response to US strikes, commanders say

Pak-Russia ties: prospects and challenges

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.