Navy rescues 15 crew members from sinking cargo boat

Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency in a joint operation rescued 15 crew members from a sinking cargo ship off the coast of Karachi coast, Gulf News reported.

The joint rescue operation was carried out at 180 nautical miles south of Karachi in the exclusive economic zone of the sea, Pakistan Navy said.

Emergency response teams scrambled to protect the lives of the crew of the cargo ship after the navy was alerted that the merchant vessel Suvari H was stranded due to strong winds and tide with 18 crew members on board.

Pakistan Navy aircraft on air surveillance was directed to the sinking site and one PMSA aircraft and one ship were also immediately dispatched for assistance. “Pakistan Navy in coordination with PMSA immediately tasked ships and aircraft to provide assistance to the stranded ship and save precious lives,” the official statement said.

Initially, eight crew members and later five more seafarers were rescued with the help of life rafts. At least 15 crew members had been rescued, while the search and rescue operation continues to locate three missing members, the statement said.

All crew members belonged to Syria. The vessel, sailing under a Togo flag, was en route from Kandla, India, to Bosaso, Somalia.