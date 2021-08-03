NATIONAL

Navy rescues 15 crew members from sinking cargo boat

By News Desk

Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency in a joint operation rescued 15 crew members from a sinking cargo ship off the coast of Karachi coast, Gulf News reported.

The joint rescue operation was carried out at 180 nautical miles south of Karachi in the exclusive economic zone of the sea, Pakistan Navy said.

Emergency response teams scrambled to protect the lives of the crew of the cargo ship after the navy was alerted that the merchant vessel Suvari H was stranded due to strong winds and tide with 18 crew members on board.

Pakistan Navy aircraft on air surveillance was directed to the sinking site and one PMSA aircraft and one ship were also immediately dispatched for assistance. “Pakistan Navy in coordination with PMSA immediately tasked ships and aircraft to provide assistance to the stranded ship and save precious lives,” the official statement said.

Initially, eight crew members and later five more seafarers were rescued with the help of life rafts. At least 15 crew members had been rescued, while the search and rescue operation continues to locate three missing members, the statement said.

All crew members belonged to Syria. The vessel, sailing under a Togo flag, was en route from Kandla, India, to Bosaso, Somalia.

On July 29, Pakistan Navy and other maritime organisations successfully defueled the cargo ship MV Heng Tong 77 stranded at Karachi beach after losing its anchors in rough weather on July 21.

Previous article28 prisoners released by Saudi reach Lahore
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

28 prisoners released by Saudi reach Lahore

LAHORE: 28 more prisoners released by Saudi Arabia reached Lahore on Tuesday morning, authorities said. They boarded a Pakistan International Airlines flight from Riyadh, marking...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 3,582 new cases, 67 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday confirmed 3,582 new Covid-19 cases and announced to impose new restrictions to counter the virus spread, the National Command and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Suspect confesses to killing six-year-old girl after rape in Karachi: police

The main accused in the kidnapping, rape and murder case of a six-year-old girl in Korangi has confessed to his crime after having been...
Read more
HEADLINES

Citizens without CNICs eligible for Covid-19 vaccination in Karachi

Even without computerised national identity cards, the citizens of Karachi may now receive the Covid-19 vaccines after on-the-spot biometric registration at the Mass Vaccination...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTI secures 32-seat majority in AJK assembly

MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday secured three more reserved seats in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, taking its total seats to 32. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Arab parliamentary delegation meets FM, appreciates Pakistan’s role for Muslim causes

ISLAMABAD:The Arab parliamentary delegation led by its President Adel Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, appreciated Pakistan’s role for Muslim causes and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

N Korea wants sanctions eased to restart talks with US: S...

SEOUL: North Korea wants international sanctions banning its metal exports and imports of refined fuel and other necessities lifted in order to restart denuclearisation...

Iran warns of response if security threatened after ship attack: TV

Tokyo 2020: Belgium wins spot in men’s hockey finals, India to fight for bronze

Epaper – August 3 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.