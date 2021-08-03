NATIONAL

Afghan security team probing abduction of envoy’s daughter calls on top Islamabad cop

By INP

ISLAMABAD: A security team from Afghanistan on Tuesday called on the Islamabad police chief Qazi Jamilur Rehman at the Foreign Office in connection with the probe into the purported abduction of Kabul’s envoy’s daughter.

Silsila Alikhil, 26, was going home in a rented vehicle in Islamabad when she was briefly kidnapped by unidentified assailants who released her hours later with injuries and rope marks, Afghanistan’s foreign ministry claimed last month.

Investigators, however, found gaps in the account, saying Alikhil had visited several places in twin cities and footage of her visits had been retrieved and was being looked into.

On the occasion, Rehman briefed the visiting delegation headed by Security and Border Affairs Director General Hassan Faizi about the investigation report.

Sources privy to the development said two officials from the National Directorate of Security, Afghanistan premier spy agency, were among the members of the delegation.

The team will hold a meeting with the investigation team of the Islamabad Police on Wednesday (tomorrow), sources added.

Earlier, speaking to the media on Monday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said Pakistan had completed the investigation into the incident.

He said Islamabad will also update the visiting team.

“If the Afghan team wants, it can also hold meetings with the taxi drivers in which the ambassador’s daughter had travelled,” he said.

INP

