NATIONAL

Chohan handed over to FIA on remand

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Thursday handed over a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf legislator from Punjab to Federal Investigation Agency on two-day physical remand.

Nazir Chohan, an active member of Jahangir Tareen posse, was booked in May on the complaint of Minister of State for Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar who accused the former of levelling allegations concerning his faith during a television programme.

Subsequently, the police arrested him Tuesday but released him the following day after he secured bail, only to arrest him again moments after under cyber laws.

The agency produced Chohan before the court of Judicial Magistrate Yousuf Abdul Rehman.

The court, on the agency’s request, approved the remand, directing it to produce the legislator again on July 31.

The cybercrime wing of the agency had booked Chohan on Akbar’s complaint under sections 11 and 20 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, and read with 298, 500, 505(C), 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 29 of the Telegraph Act, 1885.

He and some others are accused of running “malicious and hate speech” campaigns against Akbar on social media platforms. Chohan had raised questions about the faith of Akbar.

Staff Report

