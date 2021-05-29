NATIONAL

Tareen group MPA booked on Shahzad’s complaint

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A case was lodged against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker from Punjab Nazir Chohan on Saturday on the complaint of Minister of State for Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

The case against Chohan, an active member of Jahangir Tareen posse, was registered at Race Course police station in Lahore under sections 506, 258, 189 and 153 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Akbar claimed Chohan levelled baseless allegations against him in a television program. In a tweet, he said some ignorant people were spreading misinformation on social media.

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry tweeted: “Using religion card for personal vendetta is despicable. Lahore Police must take strict action against Nazeer Chohan MPA for using third-rated tactics against @ShazadAkbar. Shahzad is doing his job. The state cannot function if it fails to safeguard its officials against such attacks.”

Responding to the development, Chohan accused Akbar of running a “planned campaign” against him. He said he is a law-abiding citizen and will surrender to the police at 2:00 PM outside Data Darbar in Lahore.

Staff Report

