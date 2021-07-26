Maryam refuses to accept Kashmir election outcome

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz has refused to accept the results of the Azad Kashmir election after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf swept the polls.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Nawaz claimed that her party fought hard but it was not easy to deal with “fraud”.

“I have not accepted the results and will not. I have not even acknowledged the results of this fake government. Congratulations to the workers and voters. What will be the course of action on this shameless fraud, the party will decide soon, God willing,” she said.

“PML-N has fought a very good election, has fought hard. It is not easy to deal with all the centres of state and power and fraud. I would like to commend all the voters and workers of PML-N for their courage and bravery. I am very proud of them.”

On the other hand, Pakistan Peoples Party chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said his party has emerged as the largest opposition party in Kashmir despite vote irregularities.

Bhutto, in a tweet, said PTI resorted to violence and rigging in the elections, insisting that Election Commission failed to take action against the ruling party for violating electoral discipline.

Bilawal also lauded the party’s Azad Kashmir chapter and said he was incredibly proud of them for putting up a good fight and securing three additional seats from last time.