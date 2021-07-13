World

China hotel collapse kills eight, rescuers search for nine missing

By Reuters

SHANGHAI: Part of a hotel collapsed in the Chinese city of Suzhou killing eight people and rescue workers were searching on Tuesday for nine people missing in the ruins, state media reported.

The collapse of part of the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel in the coastal city happened on Monday afternoon. The Ministry of Emergency Management sent a team to help with the rescue work, media reported.

The cause of the collapse was under investigation, the Xinhua news agency reported. It published photographs of rescue workers combing through rubble in the search for survivors.

The Siji Kaiyuan is a budget hotel that opened in 2018. The part that collapsed was three storeys tall while an online booking site said the hotel had 54 rooms.

Previous articleTennis star Osaka gets own line of Barbie dolls
Next articleNCOC daily update: 1,590 new cases, 21 deaths from Covid-19
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Top Headlines

Taliban surge in north Afghanistan sends thousands fleeing

KABUL: Sakina, who is 11, maybe 12, walked with her family for 10 days after the Taliban seized her village in northern Afghanistan and...
Read more
World

At least 44 killed, 67 injured in coronavirus hospital fire in Iraq

NASSIRIYA: At least 44 people were killed and over 67 injured in a fire likely caused by an oxygen tank explosion at a coronavirus...
Read more
World

India’s most populous state seeks to promote two-child policy

NEW DELHI: India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, has proposed legislation that aims to discourage couples from having more than two children, becoming the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Afghan special forces moved in on Taliban, only to find they had melted away

KANDAHAR: Soldiers from Afghanistan's special forces paused for a short prayer late on Sunday night on a deserted stretch of highway in the southern...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

LONDON: Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Pandemic not over, Johnson warns as England set for rule easing British Prime Minister...
Read more
World

Oman’s Sultan visits Saudi Arabia on first overseas trip

RIYADH: Oman's Sultan visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday on his first official overseas trip since assuming power last year, with talks expected to focus...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 1,590 new cases, 21 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday reported 1,590 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Center announced Tuesday. The NCOC said that the number of overall...

China hotel collapse kills eight, rescuers search for nine missing

Tennis star Osaka gets own line of Barbie dolls

At least 44 killed, 67 injured in coronavirus hospital fire in Iraq

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.