NCOC daily update: 1,590 new cases, 21 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday reported 1,590 new Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Center announced Tuesday.

The NCOC said that the number of overall confirmed cases had risen to 976,867, including 914,605 recoveries. The number of active cases has risen to 39,644, including 2,181 critical patients.

According to the NCOC, the pandemic killed 21 people on Monday, taking the overall death toll to 22,618.

Punjab is the most affected province of the country with 348,509 infections and 10,832 deaths followed by Sindh which has reported 348,385 cases and 5,613 deaths so far.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said in a tweet on Tuesday that for the first time, more than half a million vaccine doses were administered in a single day on Monday, with a total amount of 525,000 doses.