Sports

Messi played Copa America final with injury, says coach

By Reuters
Soccer Football - Copa America 2021 - Final - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - July 10, 2021 Argentina's Lionel Messi in a video-call at the pitch after winning the Copa America REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni paid tribute to Lionel Messi on Saturday, praising his team captain and revealing he played in the Copa America win over Brazil with an injury.

“If you knew the way that he played in the Copa America you’d love him even more,” Scaloni told reporters after Argentina’s 1-0 win at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

“You can never do without a player like him, even when he is not fully fit like in this game and the previous one.”

Scaloni did not say what the injury was but he showered Messi with praise on a night Argentines took to the streets in huge numbers to celebrate their first international title in 28 years and Messi’s first victory with the national side.

Messi, winner of the FIFA Player of the Year award a record six times, has won every club and individual honour with Barcelona but he had lost all four of his previous finals with Argentina.

The 34-year old had shown his frustration with the defeats, retiring after losing the 2016 Copa America to Chile only to return to the international fold a few weeks later.

“In the end, he did not throw in the towel and he succeeded,” Scaloni said.

“We are talking about the best footballer of all time and everyone knew how important it was for him to win a title with the national team.”

“I have a relationship that is different than the (usual) coach-player relationship,” Scaloni added. “It’s closer. We greet each other, we hug each other, and I am eternally grateful to him and his team mates.”

Previous articleWith Afghanistan pullout, US ditches ‘forever wars’
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America, first major title in 28 years

RIO DE JANEIRO: Argentina won their first major title in 28 years on Saturday and Lionel Messi finally won his first medal in a...
Read more
Sports

England down Pakistan in 2nd ODI

LONDON: England thrashed Pakistan by 52 runs in the second one-day international at Lord's on Saturday to secure a 2-0 lead in the three-match...
Read more
Sports

Ashleigh Barty wins first Wimbledon title

LONDON: Ashleigh Barty won her first Wimbledon title on the 50th anniversary of fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong Cawley's maiden crown, beating Karolina Pliskova...
Read more
Sports

Djokovic downs Shapovalov to reach Wimbledon final

LONDON: Defending champion Novak Djokovic absorbed a barrage of powerful hitting from Canadian Denis Shapovalov to reach his seventh Wimbledon final on Friday with a...
Read more
Sports

Messi, Neymar to battle in dream Copa America final

RIO DE JANEIRO: Former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar will line up opposite each other in Saturday's Copa America final looking to end a...
Read more
Sports

England thrash Pakistan in ODI opener

CARDIFF: England's makeshift one-day international team put the Covid-19 issues that hit the previous squad behind them to bowl out Pakistan for 141 runs...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America, first major title...

RIO DE JANEIRO: Argentina won their first major title in 28 years on Saturday and Lionel Messi finally won his first medal in a...

Epaper – July 11 LHR 2021

Epaper – July 11 KHI 2021

Epaper – July 11 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.