World

Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn celebrate 75 years of marriage

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Former US President Jimmy Carter on Saturday turned to his wife Rosalynn and thanked her for 75 years of marriage, telling her that she’s always been right for him.

“I want to express particular gratitude for being the right woman that I chose for my wife,” Carter said at a 75th wedding anniversary celebration in his hometown of Plains, Georgia. About 300 friends and family members attended the event at Plains High School, part of which was livestreamed.

Rosalynn Carter, sitting by his side, recounted how she didn’t care for dating young men while growing up and never thought she’d get married.

“I didn’t know how to talk to them, I didn’t want to go out with them,” she said. She added that she used to urge her mother to tell suiters calling for her on the phone that she wasn’t around.

“And then, along came Jimmy Carter and my life has been an adventure ever since,” she said.

In a recent interview, the 39th president told The Associated Press that the couple’s marriage is “a full partnership.”

The two met in Georgia when Jimmy Carter, at the time a young midshipman, was home from the US Navy Academy. His younger sister set him up on a date with Rosalynn, who was a family friend who already had a crush on the future Georgia governor and US president.

The two were married on July 7, 1946, in Plains, a town of fewer than 1,000 residents.

Their anniversary is the most recent milestone for the longest-married presidential couple in American history. Rosalynn Carter is 93. The former president, at 96, is the longest-lived of the 45 men who’ve served as chief executive.

Those who attended Saturday’s celebration included former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, along with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Country music stars Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks; and media businessman Ted Turner also attended, the Carter Center said in a statement.

Carter, wearing a dark suit jacket with a yellow flower on the chest, closed his brief remarks with six simple words to those gathered: “I love you all very much.”

Previous articleArgentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win Copa America, first major title in 28 years
Next articleGang boss wades into Haiti turmoil, sees conspiracy behind president’s killing
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

India pulls officials from Afghanistan’s Kandahar as Taliban widens control

MUMBAI: India said on Sunday it had temporarily brought back officials from its consulate in Kandahar, a major city in southern Afghanistan, as Taliban...
Read more
Top Headlines

With Afghanistan pullout, US ditches ‘forever wars’

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden's pullout from Afghanistan has stunned with its speed, but Washington already decided four years ago that it was fed up with...
Read more
World

Gang boss wades into Haiti turmoil, sees conspiracy behind president’s killing

PORT-AU-PRINCE: One of Haiti's most powerful gang leaders said on Saturday his men would take to the streets to protest the assassination of President...
Read more
World

Pakistan warns of dangers of using militias against Afghan Taliban

KABUL: Pakistan's ambassador to Afghanistan urged the international community on Saturday to strengthen the country's security forces, warning that deploying militiamen against Taliban could...
Read more
World

Afghan troops tell of carrying wounded to Tajikistan after commanders fled

KUNDUZ: Afghan soldiers have described carrying their wounded comrades across the border to Tajikistan after being abandoned by their commanders when the Taliban seized a...
Read more
World

Indian police investigate misuse of Muslim women photos in fake online ‘auction’

NEW DELHi: Police in India are investigating how dozens of Muslim women were offered for sale in fake “auctions” online without their knowledge, in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Messi played Copa America final with injury, says coach

RIO DE JANEIRO: Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni paid tribute to Lionel Messi on Saturday, praising his team captain and revealing he played in the...

With Afghanistan pullout, US ditches ‘forever wars’

Gang boss wades into Haiti turmoil, sees conspiracy behind president’s killing

Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn celebrate 75 years of marriage

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.