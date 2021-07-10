Opinion

Baldia Town and its problems

By Editor's Mail
22
0

Baldia town has no infrastructure, poor road maintenance. And there’s no authorities clinic or another making plans infrastructure in Baldia. Basic facilities isn’t always to be had to humans here.
Home of Baldia are low pay individuals, they’re not getting their essential necessities and that they are suffering for an all-encompassing time. The issue of water is terrible individuals do not get water at all and what they get is not spotless for drinking. Individuals gets sick because of the inaccessibility of clean water. While, water was seen overflowing out of the haggard lines, shaping water pools to a great extent and causing challenges for people on foot and the traffic. Roads aren’t totally developed and their condition is very awful. Mishaps happen each day in light of the fact that the roads and streets are broken. Roads development and fix projects are begun yet never finished.In entire Baldia town not have a solitary public hospital. Individuals likewise travel to get a great deal their treatment. Individuals here become ill due to trash dumps, residue and heaps of contamination.
Seema Ejaz
Karachi

