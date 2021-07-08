Sports

Sohail ruled out of ODI series against England

By The Associated Press

ISLAMABAD: Batsman Haris Sohail has been ruled out of the three-game one-day international cricket series against England because of a hamstring injury.

The Pakistan Cricket Board issued a statement Thursday saying Sohail’s medical tests revealed a tear injury.

The 32-year-old lefthander was injured during a practice session in Derby last week.

Sohail will return to Pakistan and miss the series, which was set to start later Thursday.

“The medical panel has advised [Sohail] to undergo a four-week rehabilitation program before a reassessment is carried out,” the PCB said in a statement.

Sohail has scored 1,685 runs in 42 ODIs at an average of 46.80.

Previous articlePakistan, US seek peaceful settlement of Afghanistan conflict: envoy
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Organisers to ban Olympic spectators as Tokyo declares coronavirus emergency: reports

TOKYO: Olympic organisers are set to ban all spectators from the Games, the Asahi daily said on Thursday, as Japan prepared to declare a...
Read more
Sports

Umar apologises for failing to report corrupt approaches

Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal has tendered a public apology for failing to report corrupt approaches made to him. The cricketer had to serve a 12-month...
Read more
Sports

Italy beat Spain on penalties to reach Euro 2020 final

LONDON: Italy beat Spain 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in a magnificent Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley on Tuesday, as Jorginho converted...
Read more
Sports

Babar Azam says no thought of Pakistan quitting tour of England

CARDIFF: Pakistan captain Babar Azam said on Wednesday there was no thought of abandoning the team’s white-ball tour of England after learning of a...
Read more
Sports

Haris Sohail likely to miss ODI series against England

KARACHI: Middle-order batsman Haris Sohail is unlikely to play in the first one-day international against England on Thursday and also remains doubtful for the...
Read more
Sports

National team induction has become too easy, laments Afridi

KARACHI: Former captain Shahid Afridi feels playing for the national team has become way too easy and the players should only be picked after...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Green economy roadmap to save future generations from climate threat: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said his government was working on creating an eco-friendly roadmap to help make the transition to a...

Pakistan calls for building global community for social protection

NCOC daily update: 1,683 new cases, 24 deaths from Covid-19

Organisers to ban Olympic spectators as Tokyo declares coronavirus emergency: reports

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.