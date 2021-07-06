World

Indian Muslim women horrified they were being auctioned through app

By News Desk

A terrible revelation was made as Muslim women in India learned that their pictures, Twitter handles and names were being shared on a website that was “auctioning and selling them”, according to a report by Geo.

The contact details of Muslim women shared on the website, Sulli Deals, were posted on an “auction list”. Sulla or Sulli is a derogatory term used to refer to Muslims in India.

The issue came to light when women saw their profiles on the websites being shared on social media, by some users as their Sulli “deal of the day”.

The platform had a repository of open-source codes. The app ‘Sulli Deals’ was created and hosted by GitHub. As per Indian media reports, it had been active for the past 20 days or so. After the outrage on social media, Github pulled the website down.

Once a user would open the app, it would post a message asking him/her to “Find your sulli deal of the day”. The photo of a Muslim woman, as your “sulli deal of the day” would then be shared with the user. These photos were most likely shared from the social media accounts of the women.

A pilot, Hana Mohsin Khan, spoke to Indian website The Quint about her reaction when she got to know that she had been profiled.

“I was shocked to see my face being right there, displayed as the deal of the day,” revealed the pilot.

Netizens lashed out at the website for violating basic norms and rules of privacy, by posting women’s pictures, Twitter handles and names without their permission. The users of the website had the option of sharing the picture of the woman with titles like, “Your sulli deal of the day is…”

GitHub, after the backlash on social media, took the website down on Monday. The company spokesperson said in a statement to The Print:

“GitHub has long-standing policies against content and conduct involving harassment, discrimination and inciting violence. We suspended user accounts following the investigation of reports of such activity, all of which violate our policies,” it said.

The misogynistic incident comes to light a few weeks before the country, and the world, marks Eid-ul-Adha. However, what’s strange is that last year before Eid-ul-Fitr, a Youtube Channel “Liberal Doge” streamed Eid pictures of Muslim women and ‘auctioned’ women online based on these pictures.

The channel was taken down after people posted complaints with the police.

Previous articlePak-China partnership remains strong anchor for peace, progress: PM
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Death of 84-year-old Christian priest in custody stirs outcry in India

A top United Nations human rights official has deplored the death in custody of an 84-year-old Indian Christian priest who campaigned for the rights...
Read more
World

Plane with 28 people on board crashes in Russia’s far east

MOSCOW: None of the 28 people on board a Russian An-26 plane have survived its crash on Tuesday in the country's far east, Interfax...
Read more
Top Headlines

US left Bagram airfield without informing new commander: Afghan military

KABUL: The US left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying...
Read more
World

Plane with 28 people on board goes missing in Russia’s far east

MOSCOW: A Russian AN-26 airplane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Kamchatka peninsula in Russia's far east, the country's emergencies...
Read more
World

Explainer: OPEC disagreement lays bare growing UAE-Saudi economic rivalry

DUBAI: Rare public disagreement between the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia over OPEC policy points to a growing economic rivalry between the two...
Read more
World

Israel sees drop in Pfizer vaccine protection against infections

JERUSALEM: Israel reported on Monday a decrease in the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in preventing infections and symptomatic illness but said it...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Balochistan’s prosperity bedrock of country’s progress: COAS

Balochistan's prosperity is the bedrock of Pakistan’s progress, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday. According to a statement released by...

Plane with 28 people on board crashes in Russia’s far east

Funds approved for various development schemes in Punjab

Brazil beat Peru 1-0 to move into Copa America final

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.