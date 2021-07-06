Brazilian lyricist, eminent literary figure and winner of several international awards, Paulo Coelho de Souza, describing friendship, said “Friendship is not about whom you know the longest. It is about who came and never left”. What he said is quintessential of the friendship between Pakistan and China, which is far beyond and above the realm of normal diplomatic relations between two states. The epithet of ‘iron brothers’ proudly claimed by the two countries reflects the impregnable nature of relations between the two countries which have withstood the vicissitudes of times. It is a friendship with no parallels.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was right on money when in an interview with China Global Television Network he said, “It is very unfair of the United States and Western powers to force countries like Pakistan to take sides and downgrade their ties with China. The relationship with China is very deep. It’s not a relationship between governments, it’s a people-to-people relationship. To sum up, whatever will happen, the relationship between the two countries, no matter what pressure is put on us, is not going to change.”

- Advertisement -

Pakistan is surely under pressure from the USA and its western allies to take sides in their snowballing rivalry with China. However Pakistan understands the hazards of the rivalry between these two giants and would like to have good relations with everybody, as rightly pointed out by the Prime Minister. To be honest, the USA has always been an unfriendly ally of Pakistan while China, even not a formal ally, has done more than any ally could do. Notwithstanding the fact that Pakistan was a US ally, the development of relations with China has been the cornerstone of its foreign policy. Pakistan has been supporting China on all issues of importance to the latter, especially those relating to China’s sovereignty over Hong Kong, Taiwan, Tibet and other sensitive matters such as human rights. It was also Pakistan which orchestrated rapprochement between China and the USA in 1972 and consequently President Nixon travelled to China to meet Chairman Mao Zedong and Prime Minister Zhou Enlai, ending China’s global isolation. Chinese leaders do appreciate Pakistan’s role in that regard as well as its steadfastness and unqualified support on issues of concern to her.

Similarly Pakistan is also greatly indebted to China for her continued unflinching support on Kashmir. It was with the Chinese support that the issue of Kashmir came up for discussion in the meeting of the UN Security Council after 50 years in the backdrop of the unilateral action by the Modi government to end the special status of Indian-Occupied Kashmir.

China has played a significant role in the economic progress of Pakistan. The construction of the Karakoram Highway, the Heavy Mechanical Complex at Taxila, the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and the Chashma Nuclear Plants are the monuments of the ever-spiking relationship. In the backdrop of US-India deal for transfer of civilian nuclear technology which Pakistan regarded as a discriminatory act, China exhibited the strength of the friendship between the two countries by agreeing to help Pakistan in building Chashma IV and V. It has also been extending support to Pakistan regarding its stance for criteria-based admission of new members to the prestigious Nuclear Suppliers Group. It has also helped in saving Pakistan from being pushed into the black list by FATF. It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan was put on the grey list in 2018 as a result of a US-sponsored resolution. That surely was not a friendly gesture.

Pakistan’s economic and security interests are inextricably linked to the region it belongs to. Therefore its focus on recalibrating relations with the countries of the region and taking her relations with China to a higher trajectory is a right thing to do without getting involved in the dynamics of global politics and the rivalry between the USA and China. It is heartening to note that Prime Minister Imran Khan has spelt out the future contours of Pakistan’s foreign policy without mincing any words.

Pakistan and China also have very strong defence ties. In early March 2017, the Chinese-built Low to Medium altitude Air Defence System was inducted into the air defence system of the Pakistan Army that would considerably enhance its response capability to the current and emerging threats as the Chinese Mobile Air Defence system is capable of tracking and destroying a variety of aerial targets at longer ranges and flying at low and medium altitudes. The co-production of JF-17 Thunder aircraft at PAC is yet another milestone in defence relations between the two countries.

China fully understands the challenges being faced by Pakistan, its geo-political relevance, and its contributions towards regional peace and stability, and has repeatedly assured full spectrum support for Pakistan in grappling with those challenges. It has always appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to deal with the phenomenon of terrorism, urging the world as well to acknowledge those achievements.

The CPEC, a flagship project of the BRI, has undoubtedly added eternity to the infallible relations between the two states and their people. By becoming part of the CPEC, Pakistan is poised not only to make up for the lost opportunities but also to become an economic powerhouse within the next two decades. Apart from radically changing the dynamics of regional connectivity and trade, CPEC is going to act as a catalyst in the process of Pakistan’s transition from an agricultural economy to an industrial economy. CPEC is a mix of infrastructure projects, energy producing units and industrial zones along the corridor routes. The development of infrastructure under CPEC will lay a firm foundation for industrialization of Pakistan. The CPEC has been acknowledged as a perfect recipe for lifting the economic profile of the countries which are part of the BRI initiative worldwide. Even the UN has recognized its economic potential and the collateral outcome of promoting peace through economic interdependence. CPEC is a win-win initiative for China, Pakistan and the entire region.

- Advertisement -

China has also shown remarkable flexibility by expanding the scope of CPEC to the social sectors, particularly alleviation of poverty, in consonance with the PTI manifesto. The development occurred during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to China. Chinese leaders pledged to make increased investments in those sectors besides extending $2 billion financial support to tide over the financial crisis confronting the country. China also made a commitment to rectifing the trade imbalance between the two countries by taking steps to enhance Pakistani exports to China, proving her credentials as a time-tested friend of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s economic and security interests are inextricably linked to the region it belongs to. Therefore its focus on recalibrating relations with the countries of the region and taking her relations with China to a higher trajectory is a right thing to do without getting involved in the dynamics of global politics and the rivalry between the USA and China. It is heartening to note that Prime Minister Imran Khan has spelt out the future contours of Pakistan’s foreign policy without mincing any words.