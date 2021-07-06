Pak-China partnership remains strong anchor for peace, progress: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that “all-weather strategic cooperative partnership” between Pakistan and China has remained a strong anchor for peace, progress and prosperity during an era of complex and profound changes at regional and global levels.

Addressing the “CPC and World Political Parties Summit” virtually to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC), he reiterated Pakistan’s support to China’s efforts for safeguarding world peace, its contribution to global development, and preserving the international order.

The summit was chaired by CPC General Secretary and President Xi Jinping and attended by more than 500 political parties and over 10,000 political workers/representatives from various parts of the world. About 21 world leaders also joined the Summit.

The prime minister said the abiding friendship with China and the CPEC complemented the vision of peace for themselves and for others and shared prosperity and common development for the region and the world.

Imran Khan participated in the Summit at the invitation of the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping.

The prime minister, who is also Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, further said that the year also marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

“Our two nations are celebrating this historic milestone in a befitting manner. I am confident that the year 2021 would provide new vigour and vitality to our time-tested friendship,” he observed.

“Our friendship with China and CPEC complement [the] vision of peace for our citizens and for others and shared prosperity and common development for our region and the world.

In the wake of the emerging global and regional environment, the prime minister said Pakistan had recalibrated its priorities from geo-politics to geo-economics. He maintained that Pakistan and China were “iron brothers”.

“China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the flagship project of BRI, complements Pakistan’s renewed efforts of this geo-economic shift with an emphasis on economic integration and regional connectivity,” he said, adding that it has made a “major impact on global sustainable development” and “proved his credentials as a world statesman”.

The prime minister noted that under Xi’s leadership, China had achieved “major success” in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. “President Xi’s declaration of making the Covid-19 vaccine a global public good is reflective of his compassion and fairness,” he added.

He credited the Chinese president’s “visionary leadership” for China’s transformation. “Xi’s people-centric philosophy has made a critical difference as recently China has eliminated extreme poverty — one of the greatest achievements in the history of mankind,” he added.

He also praised the CPC, saying the party “united the spirit of the Chinese people and encouraged them to wage an epic struggle for liberation from foreign occupation”. The party’s leader, Communist China’s founding father Mao Zedong, had guided the Chinese people in reclaiming national dignity and self-pride, self-respect and China’s rightful place in the world, the premier said.

“For decades, CPC’s spirit instilled new vigour and hope beyond China’s borders. It inspired people of the colonised nations and contributed to the end of colonialism.

“CPC’s astonishing success rests in the people-centric approach of its development philosophy. It remained committed to serving the people and prioritised their well-being,” he noted.

Prime Minister Imran said that Pakistan hoped to emulate the CPC’s “remarkable” achievements of all-around national development, poverty alleviation, anti-corruption campaign and nation-building.

He said that the CPC’s achievements have opened new vistas of thought for political parties across the world, proving that they would only have public support and legitimacy if they continued to serve the people of their country selflessly.

“CPC’s mission of the great rejuvenation of Chinese nation and PTI’s vision of Naya Pakistan reflect the respective aspirations of the people of the two countries,” he told the summit.

Talking about his party, the premier said the PTI remained committed to its founding principles — establishing rule of law and setting up a society that is humane and compassionate.

He also spoke about the PTI government’s initiatives such as the Ehsaas programme which he said was “one of the leading social protection programmes in Asia”. He stressed that the government had made the provision of universal health coverage a priority while the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project reflected its “commitment to countering environmental degradation and reversing the biodiversity loss”.

“We are ready to do more than our share to protect this invaluable planet and help it heal from centuries of neglect,” he said.

Separately, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq congratulated the leadership and workers of the CPC on its 100th founding anniversary, has said that the CPC has played a key role in the emergence of the country as the world’s leading economy.

“The people of China are well deserved to celebrate the event,” he said while addressing a video summit organized by the CPC at the conclusion of its grand centennial celebration last week. China President Xi Jinping inaugurated the conference with a keynote speech.

Leaders of different political parties from 160-plus countries attended the “World Political Parties Summit” via video link on Tuesday. The theme of the summit was “For the People’s Wellbeing: The Responsibility of Political Parties.”

Sirajul Haq appreciated China’s “Belt and Road Initiative”, saying it had provided a rare opportunity for economic cooperation among Asia, Africa and other western regions of the world. The CPEC is a main component of the BRI, he said, would further strengthen the great friendship between Pakistan and China.

He said the JI and the CPC had signed the MoU in February 2009 and it provided an opportunity to the two parties to further develop mutual contacts and better understanding. He said the JI was looking forward for it. He also emphasized the need of cooperation among the political parties to establish peace and prosperity in the world.

The JI chief said the amalgamation of moral values and materialistic development was necessary for improving the well-being of people. The JI, he said, believed the promotion of mutual values of mankind could help in mitigating the misunderstandings among the different civilizations. He said the Covid-19 proved that no nation alone could mitigate the future challenges to humankind. Isolation, he said, could not solve the problems of any country or nation.

The world, Siraj said, needed a system based on mutual respect, peace and justice. The JI, he said, was ready to cooperate with the political parties to transform the world into a better place of living for future generations.

