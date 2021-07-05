Sports

Japan selects basketball player Hachimura, wrestler Susaki as flagbearers

By Reuters

TOKYO: Japan has selected basketball player Rui Hachimura and wrestler Yui Susaki as joint flagbearers for the Tokyo Olympics, organisers said on Monday, placing representatives of a younger, more diverse generation of Japanese at the head of its national team.

Hachimura, 23, was raised in Japan as the child of a Japanese mother and Beninese father and plays for the NBA’s Washington Wizards.

He joins female wrestling medal hope Susaki, 22, as flagbearers leading the host nation’s team at the opening ceremony on July 23, the Japanese Olympic Committee announced.

The joint flagbearer role for Japan and other teams is a break with tradition after the International Olympic Committee changed the rules to send a message of gender parity.

Hachimura, one of a growing number of mixed-race Japanese as international marriages increase, has commented publicly about his experience of racist abuse.

In May his younger brother Allen, who plays basketball at university, posted a screenshot of a racist message he had received.

“People say Japan is not a racist country,” Allen said in the Twitter post. “I want everyone to care about the problem of racism,” he added.

“I get messages like this almost every day,” Rui Hachimura wrote in a reply to his brother’s post.

Tokyo 2020’s efforts to showcase Japan as a modern and open nation — the Games uses the slogan “unity in diversity” in its messaging — have been overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic with organisers scrambling to hold the event without increasing cases.

Already delayed by a year because of the pandemic, the Games are proceeding amid concern that the influx of thousands of people from around the world could unleash another wave of infections in the country.

A member of Serbia’s Olympic rowing team tested positive for the novel coronavirus on arrival in Japan, an official said on Sunday, the third Covid-19 infection confirmed among Olympic team members.

Infection rates are trending higher in the capital, with 716 cases reported on Saturday – the most since late May.

Japan is yet to set the level of virus countermeasures to be in place during the Games and holding the event without any domestic spectators remains a possibility.

Amid this uncertainty the result of a ticket lottery has been pushed back to Saturday from Tuesday, organisers announced on Monday.

Previous articleSindh says not in position to host potential influx of Afghan refugees
Next articleAll foreign troops must leave Afghanistan by deadline: Taliban
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Amir needs domestic success for international return: Younis

ISLAMABAD: Bowling coach Waqar Younis feels it will be tough for paceman Mohammad Amir to make a comeback to international cricket without first impressing...
Read more
Sports

Wimbledon to have maximum capacity crowds from quarter-finals onwards

LONDON: Wimbledon will have capacity crowds from the singles quarter-finals onwards as COVID-19 restrictions on attendances are relaxed, the All England Club announced on...
Read more
Sports

Bucks head to finals, Phoenix after slamming Hawks

WASHINGTON: The Milwaukee Bucks are returning to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974 after Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday combined for...
Read more
Sports

England paceman Robinson free to resume career after tweet storm

LONDON: Ollie Robinson is free to play for England again after receiving an eight-game ban -- five of them deferred -- for offensive tweets...
Read more
Sports

Federer glides into last 16 at Wimbledon

LONDON: Roger Federer moved into the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament for the 69th time on Saturday, overcoming a raucous home crowd and...
Read more
Sports

Sania Mirza makes ‘difficult decision’ over son for Olympic call of duty

Sania Mirza will become the first Indian woman to compete in four Olympic Games but she admitted on Thursday it will be “difficult” to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Three soldiers martyred in Afghanistan cross-border attack

ISLAMABAD: Militants martyred three soldiers close to the border with Afghanistan in North Waziristan, where militants from the proscribed Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group have...

Amir needs domestic success for international return: Younis

SHC adjourns disqualification case against Murad

All foreign troops must leave Afghanistan by deadline: Taliban

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.