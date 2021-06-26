Sports

Teenager Knighton keeps record-breaking year on track at US trials

By Reuters

NEW YORK: Teenage sensation Erriyon Knighton stunned the men’s 200 metres field at the US Olympic trials on Friday with the leading time in the opening round of 20.04 seconds, weeks after he toppled eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt’s junior record.

Knighton, 17, beat world champion Noah Lyles, who claimed a second-best 20.19 finish at Eugene, Oregon’s Hayward Field and broke the 23-year-old’s US high school record of 20.09.

“That was my first time racing against him. I’ve watched tons of his races. I love to see it,” said Lyles.

“It reminds me of myself coming out here in 2016. I want to see people taking that path and other paths.”

Lyles, a favourite to win the event at the Tokyo Games, failed to make the cut in the 100m earlier in the trials.

Knighton, who told reporters he counted Bolt, Lyles and four-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Johnson among his inspirations, will compete in Saturday’s semi-finals.

“I saved something most definitely,” said Knighton, who believes it could take a 19.8 or 19.7 to punch a ticket to Tokyo. “You don’t want to push to your full capacity but you want to make it through the rounds and make the top three, but you can’t use all your energy in one race.”

Previous articleBiden calls on Afghans to ‘decide their future’ as withdrawal nears end
Next articleRights group says UAE detaining, deporting Shi’ite Muslims from Pakistan
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Copa America: Cavani stars as Uruguay knock out Bolivia; Paraguay ease past Chile

CUIABA: Edinson Cavani scored his 52nd goal for Uruguay on Thursday in a 2-0 Copa America victory over Bolivia, who became the first team eliminated...
Read more
Sports

Livingstone guides stumbling England to series-clinching win against Sri Lanka

LONDON: Liam Livingstone saw England to a series-clinching win over Sri Lanka as the hosts overcame a batting slump in a rain-affected second T20 International...
Read more
Sports

Multan Sultans thrash Peshawar Zalmi to win maiden HBL PSL title

Multan Sultans triumphed over Peshawar Zalmi in the final to win their maiden Pakistan Super League in a see-saw kind of game at the...
Read more
Sports

Two Zalmi players suspended before PSL final for bubble breach

ABU DHABI: Peshawar Zalmi batsman Haider Ali and fast bowler Umaid Asif will miss the Pakistan Super League final against the Multan Sultans tonight...
Read more
Sports

India introspective as ICC success eludes captain Kohli again

NEW DELHI: India's defeat in the final of the World Test Championship forced the cricket-mad nation into introspection while accepting New Zealand were worthy...
Read more
Sports

Djokovic returns to Wimbledon with stranglehold on men’s game

LONDON: It is almost two years since Novak Djokovic left Roger Federer crestfallen by edging a momentous Wimbledon final but as the tournament prepares...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Former caretaker prime minister Khoso passes away

QUETTA: Veteran jurist and former caretaker prime minister retired Justice Mir Hazar Khan Khoso has passed away in Quetta. Khoso, 92, breathed his last on...

Rights group says UAE detaining, deporting Shi’ite Muslims from Pakistan

Teenager Knighton keeps record-breaking year on track at US trials

Biden calls on Afghans to ‘decide their future’ as withdrawal nears end

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.