Sports

India introspective as ICC success eludes captain Kohli again

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s defeat in the final of the World Test Championship forced the cricket-mad nation into introspection while accepting New Zealand were worthy winners of the honour.

India’s eight-wicket loss in Southampton prolonged their wait for a first global title since Mahendra Singh Dhoni led them to victory in the 2013 Champions Trophy.

It was Virat Kohli’s fourth unsuccessful attempt to lead India to an ICC title, the previous being the 2019 One Day World Cup when they lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals in Manchester.

“India fail the ultimate test,” the Times of India newspaper said as it questioned India’s team selection and their preparation for the match.

“The lack of match practice in England hurt them but shouldn’t India have played an extra batsman in Hanuma Vihari?”

The Times suggested seamer Mohammed Siraj should also have been picked in the match in which India played both their spinners in conditions that gave more assistance to swing and seam bowling.

“The answers will arrive in due course but it will rankle this proud Indian team, which has towered over the rest of the test pack for a few years now,” the daily said. “No one, after all, remembers who came second.”

While captain Kohli’s title drought in global tournaments continued, New Zealand put behind their losses in successive 50-overs World Cup finals with their victory at the Ageas Bowl.

“Kiwis bury the ghosts of 2019, crowned first World Test champion,” The Hindu newspaper said on its sports page.

The Indian Express also hailed New Zealand’s victory with the headline “An island conquers the world”.

“Even as India worryingly continued to trip up in knockout games, New Zealand, the team that not even the most parochial Indian fan can stir up any negative emotion for, admirably held their nerve to become world Test champions,” it said.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir summed up the sentiment when he tweeted: “Nice guys don’t always finish last! Congrats NZ. World No.1!”

Previous articleMinistry refutes reports of dress draped human figure sketches in biology books
Next articleStable Afghanistan essential for regional peace, Qureshi says
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Two Zalmi players suspended before PSL final for bubble breach

ABU DHABI: Peshawar Zalmi batsman Haider Ali and fast bowler Umaid Asif will miss the Pakistan Super League final against the Multan Sultans tonight...
Read more
Sports

Djokovic returns to Wimbledon with stranglehold on men’s game

LONDON: It is almost two years since Novak Djokovic left Roger Federer crestfallen by edging a momentous Wimbledon final but as the tournament prepares...
Read more
Sports

NZ prevail in gripping final against India to claim WTC title

SOUTHAMPTON: New Zealand won the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) title, beating India by eight wickets in a tense final at the Ageas Bowl...
Read more
Sports

Bowlers leave WTC final on knife edge

LONDON: New Zealand claimed a handy first-innings lead of 32 and restricted India to 64-2 on an absorbing fifth day's play in the final of...
Read more
Sports

Younis Khan quits as batting coach days before tour

ISLAMABAD: Former captain Younis Khan has quit as the national team’s batting coach. The Pakistan Cricket Board declined to comment on the reasons Khan quit...
Read more
Sports

Parched Tokyo residents criticise reported alcohol sales plan

TOKYO: Olympic organisers will allow the sale of alcohol to Tokyo 2020 spectators, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday, drawing criticism as residents of the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

India introspective as ICC success eludes captain Kohli again

NEW DELHI: India's defeat in the final of the World Test Championship forced the cricket-mad nation into introspection while accepting New Zealand were worthy...

Ministry refutes reports of dress draped human figure sketches in biology books

Djokovic returns to Wimbledon with stranglehold on men’s game

PIA to get four dry leased aircraft

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.