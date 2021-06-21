NATIONAL

Former PkMAP senator passes away in Karachi

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Senior Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader and former Senator Usman Khan Kakar passed away in Karachi on Monday.

Kakar, 60, had received a head injury at his Quetta residence last week. According to his physician Dr Samad Penzai, he was shifted to a hospital where he was operated on and put on a ventilator.

He was later shifted to Aga Khan University Hospital in Karachi on an air ambulance where he succumbed to the injury.

According to Penzai, Kakar was found by his family lying on a carpet in his drawing room with blood flowing from his head but it was not known what caused the injury.

Kakar was elected to Senate in March 2015 where he remained a vocal member until the completion of his tenure in March this year.

After the news of his death was reported, condolences started to pour in from leaders across the political spectrum.

Remembering the deceased, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said Kakar was a patriotic political and social leader.

“Usman Kakar fought for the rights of the people of Balochistan and always voiced their concerns,” he said.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar also expressed grief and said that his contribution towards the rights of the people of Balochistan will always be remembered.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also sent his commiserations to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman, and ANP Sindh chapter’s President Shahi Sayed also expressed sorrow.

Staff Report

