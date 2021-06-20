Street crime

On Friday (June 11), the director of Karachi’s Usman Institute of Technology (UIT), Dr Zahir Ali Syed, was shot dead by armed robbers. According to media reports, in just one month, at least nine people have been shot dead. Karachi is witnessing an unprecedented surge in street crimes. No area is safe. What should residents do? The problem of street crimes is an old one. No government has taken strict action against people who have deprived the city of peace. Every person lives in a state of fear. Why are the authorities silent over this matter? Why are they not taking steps to ensure that residents are safe? This issue needs the immediate attention of the authorities.

Hasan Noor Umer Ansari

Karachi