Sports

DeChambeau ignores boo boys, bludgeons way into US Open contention

By Reuters
Jun 19, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

SAN DIEGO: There is no subtlety to Bryson DeChambeau’s game plan as he seeks to defend his US Open crown.

With rare exceptions, the ferocious-swinging DeChambeau bashes his drives as far as he possibly can, knowing that as long as he stays in-bounds he should be okay.

He pushed a couple of drives on Saturday so far right that the ball sailed over the high rough and landed outside the gallery ropes in trampled-down grass that afforded him an almost perfect lie.

“When I miss it, because I hit it pretty far, I’m going to miss it off line quite a bit,” DeChambeau said after shooting a bogey-free three-under-par 68 to move within two shots of leaders Louis Oosthuizen, Russell Henley and Mackenzie Hughes.

“So that plays kind of into my advantage a little bit more because where the people are walking, it’s trampled down and you get some good lies.”

DeChambeau arrived at Torrey Pines embroiled in a feud with fellow American alpha-male Brooks Koepka, who backtracked in the third round, shooting 71 to fall five shots behind.

DeChambeau, tracked every step of his round by a local police officer assigned to keep him safe all week, faced no major heckling, but he could not steer totally clear of the controversy either.

It was fairly quiet as he negotiated the far reaches of the course around the 11th and 12th holes, where crowds were thin, but by time he got to the 13th green there were plenty of spectators, invariably young men clutching a can of beer, only too happy to make their support or otherwise all too clear.

“Brooksie” some screeched.

“Miss it,” someone shouted as DeChambeau putted a couple of holes later.

“Get in the water,” yelled another as the player avoided the pond at the last.

But DeChambeau also had his supporters, who yelled such things as “back-to-back” and he won another fan by slinging his ball into the grandstand at the final hole, which a dextrous young man caught for a nice souvenir.

DeChambeau knows the only way to win over fans is by refusing to take any bait.

“People think that it annoys me,” he said.

“If anything, it just creates a great atmosphere for golf. At first, I didn’t really know how to handle it.

“You’re kind of thrown into a situation but now I enjoy it. You’ve got to embrace it. There’s going to be team Bryson, team Brooks out there. Hey, keep it up.”

Previous articleCheers and quiet reflection as US crowds mark Juneteenth
Next articleLibyan guards accused of sexually assaulting minors
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Alex Harvill, daredevil motorbike rider, dies during practice for world-record jump

Alex Harvill an experienced motorcycle stunt rider was killed in Washington state as he practiced for an attempt at a world record jump. The 28-year-old was thrown...
Read more
Sports

Westwood says steady Bland has ideal game for US Open

SAN DIEGO: Surprise second round leader Richard Bland has an ideal game to thrive at the US Open, Lee Westwood said after his fellow...
Read more
Sports

English-born striker Brereton new hero for Chile in Copa America

SANTIAGO: Stoke-born striker Ben Brereton was Chile’s new hero after scoring the winning goal against Bolivia in his first international start in Copa America. The...
Read more
Sports

India mourns as ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh dies at 91

NEW DELHI: Milkha Singh, one of India's most successful track athletes who overcame childhood tragedy to seek Olympic glory, died aged 91 late on...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan javelin-thrower sharpens hopes of rare Olympic medal

LAHORE: Arshad Nadeem once dreamed of becoming a star cricketer, but after switching to athletics he has the opportunity to grab Pakistan's first individual...
Read more
Sports

HBL PSL 2021: Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

ABU DHABI: There are run fests, there are entertaining T20 games, and then there is what happened on Thursday evening in Abu Dhabi. The summary: Islamabad...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Police arrest cleric charged with sexual abuse

LAHORE: A cleric who was charged with sexually abusing a student at a religious school in Lahore has been arrested, Punjab police chief Inam...

Libyan guards accused of sexually assaulting minors

DeChambeau ignores boo boys, bludgeons way into US Open contention

Cheers and quiet reflection as US crowds mark Juneteenth

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.