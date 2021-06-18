Anti-encroachment operation continues in Karachi

An operation against encroachments in Aladin Park in Karachi continued for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

According to details, heavy machinery and large number of contingents of police personnel arrived at the scene to participate in the drive with anti-encroachment team.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had rejected the pleas of affectees for compensation and halting anti-encroachment operation along Gujjar and Orangi drains.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed, had heard the case regarding the anti-encroachment drive at the SC’s Karachi registry.

The apex court had revoked the stay orders and ordered the government to continue the operation along nullahs ahead of monsoon season.

The anti-encroachment department’s director had said that shopping malls and Pavilion End Club were illegally constructed in the park.