CITY

Anti-encroachment operation continues in Karachi

By News Desk

An operation against encroachments in Aladin Park in Karachi continued for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

According to details, heavy machinery and large number of contingents of police personnel arrived at the scene to participate in the drive with anti-encroachment team.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Pakistan had rejected the pleas of affectees for compensation and halting anti-encroachment operation along Gujjar and Orangi drains.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed, had heard the case regarding the anti-encroachment drive at the SC’s Karachi registry.

The apex court had revoked the stay orders and ordered the government to continue the operation along nullahs ahead of monsoon season.

The anti-encroachment department’s director had said that shopping malls and Pavilion End Club were illegally constructed in the park.

Previous articleBilawal wants to draw ISI’s attention to attacks on journalists
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

Court awards 10-year sentence to former KU teacher in harassment case

A special court judge on Wednesday awarded a 10-year sentence to a former assistant professor of Karachi University after conducting a trial over the...
Read more
CITY

ECP terms pleas for re-polling in NA-249 non-maintainable

On the grounds of maintainability, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday dismissed identical applications, seeking re-polling in Karachi’s National Assembly constituency NA-249. Pakistan...
Read more
CITY

Kashmiris’ involvement in Indo-Pak talks necessary to resolve dispute: Masood

Terming the situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as alarming, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan...
Read more
CITY

SC orders demolition of Pavilion End Club in Karachi

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has directed the Karachi administration to raze the Pavilion End Club and end all commercial activities on an...
Read more
CITY

CITY NOTES: Boxing lessons for seamen

The Cabinet recently decided not to allow PTV to get its feed of the matches with England during the tour there from an Indian...
Read more
CITY

Punjab budget likely to be unveiled on Monday

LAHORE: The Punjab government has planned to put together a budget of about Rs2,600 billion for the fiscal year 2021-22, with the development sector...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Asif is a hero 

The remarkable performance by the Islamabad United’s middle-order batsman Asif Ali has proved that he is more stronger than the critics of the people....

Gender inequality 

Remittances are important 

Chaos in the legislature

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.