Opinion

Turning the National Assembly into a rubberstamp

There’s no democracy without vibrant opposition  

By Editorial
16
0

On Monday, Treasury members disrupted the Opposition Leader’s opening speech on the budget, something that has never happened in the country’s parliamentary history. Yesterday’s session was even worse, with abuses hurled and punches thrown. The move was spearheaded by two federal ministers, which led the opposition to claim that it enjoyed the support of the PM. The disruption took place despite the fact that the strategy for the budget session had already been finalised in a meeting of the House Business Advisory Committee comprising representatives of all the parties. It was the Speaker’s duty to intervene and let the Opposition Leader complete his speech. That he failed to do so, further strengthens the view that instead of being an independent custodian of the House, he acts as a PTI loyalist.

The Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly (2007) provide the Speaker ample powers to maintain decorum in the House. Speaker Asad Qaiser’s partiality has all these years stood in his way to take action against offenders who are mostly from the ruling alliance. He has again and again deviated from parliamentary traditions and violated parliamentary procedures to please the PTI leadership.

- Advertisement -

Treasury members have been allowed to hurl insults on the opposition leaders in their speeches but the opposition legislators are often not allowed to respond. Failure to control a nonstop torrent of unparliamentary language has led to brawls in the House. Bad manners being infectious, the opposition too has at times acted in a way that cannot be defended

The Speaker has violated parliamentary traditions to please a vengeful government. He has the authority to issue production orders of Opposition members put under detention in order to enable them to attend the National Assembly session. The Speaker has avoided issuing production orders of those who were specially targeted by the government.

Things have come to a pass where serious debate is increasingly becoming impossible in the National Assembly. There is a need for level-headed leaders on both sides to save the Assembly. Recourse to unparliamentary language has to be stopped, the opposition given more time to speak as is done in democracies, the Speaker needs to disallow any interruption from the floor during a speech, particularly when a parliamentary leader is speaking and the Opposition Leader must not be stopped whenever he rises to speak.

Previous articleWest versus China
Next articlePlunge in the right direction
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Writing skills 

The art of good writing comes from Good Reading. Writing is not an easy part as people think, if you skip the one part...
Read more
Letters

IMF hopes 

Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin, ruling out any disagreement between Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Monday said the Extended Fund Facility...
Read more
Letters

“Poverty”

I hope this email finds you in the best of health. I am a student of Mass Communication and doing my BS from the...
Read more
Comment

Budgeting for sustainable growth

The government unveiled the budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022, with the outlay kept at Rs8,478 billion and the tax target set at an...
Read more
Comment

Moguls of Lahore and Martyrs of Larkana 

Larkana and Lahore are two cities of the same country but with different reception from the centre. The former is the political epicentre of...
Read more
Comment

Plunge in the right direction

While the opposition parties in the parliament have rejected the budget outright, dubbing it anti-people, and have vowed to obstruct its approval by the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

“Poverty”

I hope this email finds you in the best of health. I am a student of Mass Communication and doing my BS from the...

Budgeting for sustainable growth

Moguls of Lahore and Martyrs of Larkana 

Plunge in the right direction

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.