Sports

Biden reaffirms support for Tokyo Olympics to Japan’s Suga

By Reuters

LONDON: US President Joe Biden reaffirmed his support for the Tokyo Olympics at a meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday, highlighting the necessity of imposing public health measures ensuring the safety of those involved.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed last year due to the global spread of the coronavirus, are scheduled to start on July 23, in the face of opposition from most of the public, many Japanese companies and medical staff.

At a meeting with Suga on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in the British seaside resort of Carbis Bay, Biden also raised a range of other issues including Covid-19, North Korea, China and climate change, the White House said in a statement.

“President Biden affirmed his support for the Tokyo Olympic Games moving forward with all public health measures necessary to protect athletes, staff and spectators,” it said.

“President Biden expressed pride in the US athletes who have trained for the Tokyo Games and will be competing in the best traditions of the Olympic spirit,” it said.

The comments echoed a similar statement made in April during Suga’s visit to Washington.

Even as Tokyo has battled a fourth wave of infections and is under a state of emergency, the Japanese government and the organisers have said they will go ahead — barring “Armageddon”, as one International Olympic Committee member put it.

Tokyo 2020 would be “grateful” if G7 countries could support the Summer Games going ahead as planned, Tokyo 2020 organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday.

Previous articleEpaper – June 13 ISB 2021
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

10-shot penalty to Mark Hensby for using low-spin ball at Palmetto Championship

Mark Hensby’s second PGA TOUR event in three and a half years, the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, was going OK through eight holes of...
Read more
Sports

PCB to bid for five ICC events in 2024-2031 cycle: reports

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board will bid for five major events of the International Cricket Council during the 2024-2031 period, including an edition of...
Read more
Sports

Djokovic topples Nadal in French Open semi-final classic

PARIS: Novak Djokovic came from a set down in a spellbinding French Open semi-final to inflict only a third ever defeat on the Parisian...
Read more
Sports

Young stars for NZ before falling late on second day against England

BIRMINGHAM: Will Young fell in sight of a maiden Test hundred during the last over of Friday's play after helping New Zealand establish a solid...
Read more
Sports

Lahore Qalandars down Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs

ABU DHABI: After the drama of Wednesday night, the Lahore Qalandars ensured their victory on late Thursday night would be slightly more straightforward, seeing off...
Read more
Sports

HBL PSL 2021: Rossouw, Shah lead Multan Sultans to 12-run win

ABU DHABI: Despite Babar Azam's best efforts (85* off 63) and Chadwick Walton's added contribution (35 off 23), Karachi Kings could not break their...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Sims and salaries

Ideally of course things should be organised in such a way that people are able to have their legitimate concerns addressed without resorting to...

Implications of the US withdrawal

An indictment of crime

Opposition makes little impact in NA

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.