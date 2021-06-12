World

UK PM Johnson likely to delay England’s final stage of reopening

By Agencies

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to delay lifting the remaining coronavirus restrictions in England as data shows a further rise in cases of the rapidly spreading Delta variant, British media reported.

Johnson is due to announce on Monday whether the planned lifting of restrictions, which would see an end to limits on social contact, can go ahead on June 21.

But the rapid spread of the Delta variant, first discovered in India, has thrown those plans into jeopardy, meaning there will be a one-month delay to the lifting of the restrictions, the Daily Telegraph reported.

A four-week delay would push back the easing of restrictions to July 19.

The government has always said decisions at each stage of unlocking depend on the data, and earlier this week the prime minister warned about the recent rise in cases.

Devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland make most public health decisions in their jurisdictions.

The prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Britain on Friday reported 8,125 new Covid-19 cases, the highest daily total since February, adding that the reproduction “R” number and daily growth rates were also higher in the latest estimates, suggesting the pandemic was growing exponentially.

Johnson has said that an increase in cases was always expected after the most recent stage of lockdown easing in May, but the key to whether all coronavirus restrictions can be scrapped will be the extent to which Britain’s vaccine rollout has broken the link between cases and deaths.

Britain’s total Covid-19 death toll is over 127,000 but the number of daily deaths have fallen following a third national lockdown and a rapid vaccine rollout. More than three-quarters of adults have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Previous articleThousands march in support of Muslim family killed in truck attack in Canada
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Thousands march in support of Muslim family killed in truck attack in Canada

LONDON: Thousands of people marched on Friday in support of a Canadian Muslim family run over and killed by a man driving a pick-up...
Read more
Top Headlines

Saudi Arabi to allow 60,000 vaccinated residents to perform Hajj

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced Saturday it will allow 60,000 vaccinated residents of the kingdom to perform the annual Hajj, state media reported. The Hajj ministry...
Read more
World

G7 to counter China’s clout with big infrastructure project: senior US official

LONDON: The Group of Seven will seek to rival China’s multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative on Saturday by announcing a global infrastructure plan to...
Read more
World

New Zealand Muslims object to mosque attack film while pain still raw

AUCKLAND: New Zealand Muslims objected on Friday to a plan for a film about the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings in which a White supremacist...
Read more
Top Headlines

US says diplomatic presence in Kabul requires ‘functioning, secure airport’

WASHINGTON: The United States believes keeping an international diplomatic presence in Kabul requires a "functioning, secure" airport, a State Department spokesperson said on Friday,...
Read more
World

Putin says relations with US at lowest point in years

WASHINGTON: Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with NBC News ahead of his meeting with US President Joe Biden next week, said relations...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

LAHORE

LHC announces verdict in 1956 land dispute

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Saturday announced its verdict in a 1956 land dispute case in the favour of Punjab government. Justice Anwaar Hussain...

Joint chiefs of staff committee chairman receives highest Jordan military award

PCB to bid for five ICC events in 2024-2031 cycle: reports

Djokovic topples Nadal in French Open semi-final classic

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.