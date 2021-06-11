GCU, German University to exchange 10 students every year

The Government College University Lahore and University of Applied Sciences Neubrandenburg (UASN), Germany have agreed to exchange ten students every year, and no tuition fee would be charged from these students by the host university for the next five years.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi and UASN Germany President Prof. Dr. Gred Teschke signed the memorandum of understanding online for faculty and student exchange, research collaboration and training of staff members.

The online 16-point accord signing was followed by a video conference among the heads and officials of both universities.

UASN Germany Department of Landscape Architecture and Civil Engineering Prof. Dr. Andreas Wehrenpfennig and Head of International Office Dorina Mackedanz also attended the video conference.

Speaking on occasion, Prof. Asghar Zaidi assured Prof. Teschke of providing maximum facilities to the German students in Pakistan including on-campus accommodation, and requested the UASN Germany administration for the same for his students.

The Vice Chancellor said that internationalisation is the third pillar of his strategic vision and he would be very happy to host the students and teachers from UASN at GCU Lahore. He also told the German university officials about the history and traditions of GCU.

The president of UASN Germany said he looks forward to a strong partnership with GCU Lahore. He assured Prof. Zaidi of his fullest support in academic collaboration and exchange of students and faculty. He also showed a printed publication related to the city of Neubrandenberg and the university which he would be sending to the GCU Vice Chancellor through post.

Both the universities have also agreed to develop a partnership for joint research projects, exchanging staff and holding joint training, conferences and, workshops and seminars.