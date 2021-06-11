CITY

Punjab changes school timings amid heatwave

Provincial education minister says will announce summer vacations after exams

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Amid the ongoing spell of the heatwave, the Punjab government on Friday changed the government and private school timings.
According to the announcement, the new school timings will be 7:00 am to 11:30 am across the province.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas, in his Tweet, directed all public and private schools to comply with the new school timing schedule.

The minister urged the school staff, students, to strictly follow the standard operating procedures issued by the federal government.

It may be noted here that the district education authorities had earlier announced modified timings of schools from Monday.

The education authorities had also allowed 50 per cent attendance in all schools besides restricting school administrations not to call any students continuously for two days.

Separately, the minister on Friday said that the summer vacations across the province will be announced within two weeks after completion of examinations.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the government knows about the problems which children are facing due to the scorching weather.

He announced introducing two separate mobile applications in the province aimed at facilitating school teachers and parents.

“The measures planned by the government will be for the first time that any government has taken for facilitating the teachers,” he said and added that now teachers could get their issues resolved through laptops or mobile phones while sitting at their home.

Previously, Murad said that the teachers had to pay bribes to avail their holidays, however, now, “we have made the entire process online”. “They could now apply for holidays while using their phone,” he said.

The minister further shared that in past, teachers had to apply for their retirement manually and were forced to visit offices multiple times to get their dues cleared.

“We have now added the entire mechanism on the mobile application and teachers would get their retirement notification a week after completion of their job tenure,” he said, adding that they were also in contact with the AG Office for direct transfer of the retirement dues in the applicant’s account.

Murad said that the ACR has also been made online. “We are also bringing other fresh initiatives to facilitate the school teachers,” he said, adding those neglecting their job would now be automatically highlighted.

The minister further said that an application for parents was also in the working which would facilitate them in understanding as to which school is better for their children. “In case of shifting home, the parents would be able to get help regarding nearby schools through the application,” he said.

Previous articleGCU, German University to exchange 10 students every year
Next articleGovt allocates Rs1168bn for grants in budget 2021-22
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

CITY

GCU, German University to exchange 10 students every year

The Government College University Lahore and University of Applied Sciences Neubrandenburg (UASN), Germany have agreed to exchange ten students every year, and no tuition...
Read more
CITY

Pakistani singer wins the auspicious international Music Against Child Labour Award

LAHORE: The International Music Against Child Labour award has been given to a rising singer from Pakistan, Faraz Ahmad, for his outstanding work. The announcement...
Read more
CITY

Christians reject census 2017 results

LAHORE: The Christian religious and political leadership has expressed serious reservations over the much-delayed results of the sixth Population and Housing Census-2017 pertaining to the...
Read more
CITY

Police arrest accused for crushing head constable under Range Rover

LAHORE: Lahore police has registered a case against Hamza Javed, a citizen who deliberately crushed a policeman under his vehicle, while the accused has...
Read more
CITY

Karachi goes dark as unannounced load-shedding continues

KARACHI: Power cuts in Karachi continue unabated with up to six hours in areas that are exempted. The rising frequency and hours of power...
Read more
CITY

Two killed, several injured in Islamabad gas cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD: Two people were killed and several others injured in the explosion of a gas cylinder here on Saturday, police sources said. The explosion occurred...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

CITY

Punjab changes school timings amid heatwave

LAHORE: Amid the ongoing spell of the heatwave, the Punjab government on Friday changed the government and private school timings. According to the announcement, the...

GCU, German University to exchange 10 students every year

Minimum wage set at Rs21,000; salaries, pensions get 10pc raise

Govt proposes Rs264bn in new taxes in the budget 2021-22

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.