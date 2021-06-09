Hate crime against Muslims

I want to draw your attention towards an important issue that is four members of a Muslim family were killed in the south of Canada in Ontario province on Monday, while the fifth member, a 9-year-old boy is heavily injured and being treated in the hospital.

It was a hate motivated planned attack. This hate against Muslims in the western countries seems never ending.

Is it so hard for them to let people exist? Is acceptance such a foreign concept that four people had to lose their lives, a father, a mother, a daughter, a sister and a 9-year-old boy struggling to stay alive, lost his world just like that, because one man decided that his hate for Muslims was enough for him to kill an innocent family just on the bases of their religion. People need to learn and this generalised mindset of people towards a religion needs to change for there to be peace and hope for a better world.

Is there any end to this? Will Muslims of Canada be able to walk out their homes without the fear of their lives being in danger even while they are standing on the sidewalk?

Wania Ashraf

KARACHI