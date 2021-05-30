Rapists are free

I just want to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards a very serious issue which is being neglected by government and though they are not taking it as serious as it is required to be concerned. It is public hanging of rapists or a strict punishment or sentence should be imposed on rapists.

Rape, from the last few years it has become a major problem in our country. There are at least 11 rape cases reported in Pakistan every day. Is this the Islamic Republic of Pakitan where a woman didn’t feel herself safe. Rape is criminal offense in Pakistan. Punishment for rape in Pakistan under the Pakistani law is either death penalty or imprisonment of between ten and twenty five years.

- Advertisement -

Married and unmarried women are raped, girls are raped, childs are raped, boys are raped, trans man and woman are raped, animals are raped, old age woman are raped. Even some of them are raped and murdered. This is a loss of many innocent lives. But what, the rapists are roaming freely, finding their new target.

This is the high time for the government that they should have to take strict actions on rapists in order to safe the lives of innocent and amplitude of woman. And we will feel safe and free and confident.

Madiha Zubair

KARACHI