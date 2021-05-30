Typhoid threat

The second phase of vaccination against Typhoid was just started. This drive has began under the leadership of the Ministry of Health Services, Regulations and Coordination. However, the campaign has achieved the set target of vaccinating 13 million children between the ages of nine months to 15 years. The Government of Pakistan has engaged 6,975 skilled vaccinators . Although the typhoid rates of patients has greatly increased so we highly appreciate the efforts of government and health workers for expecting the best for health matters. It is a new vaccine for typhoid. We are happy that polio and typhoid would be eradicated soon if we continue our efforts in such a way. I request the health authorities to keep working for Pakistan’s future health matters fast.

Barkatullah

- Advertisement -

Turbat