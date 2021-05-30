Dealing with child abuse

Any behaviour which makes a child feel uncomfortable is referred to as child abuse. The effects of abuse on a child are serious and longlasting.it is a leading cause of emotional, behavioral, and health problems across his or her lifespan.

Any act or series of acts of commission or omission by a parent, guardian, caregiver or another person in a custodial role that results in harm, potential for harm or threat of harm to a child.

The effects of abuse on child are serious and long-lasting. Child abuse can take many forms, including physical, sexual, or emotional abuse, bullying, or plain neglect. In many cases child abuse is done by someone who are very close with the child, when he or she feels secure with a close person. If we suspect child abuse, we want to report the abuse to proper authorities.

The relation between the child and parent may be sequestered and the child may appear to be solicitous, and for comfort and support the child may find someone else to be their loved ones.

Child abuse is a major social issue for all countries. It has a wide range of adverse consequences for children and young people. An overview is provided of the possible effects of child abuse. To protect the child from abuse we must protect every single right of a child to ensure their security.

It has not been long since the case of Baby Zainab from Kasur, a city in Punjab, made the headlines in the media. As if that case was not enough, 200 more cases of sexual abuse were detected from the same city.

Though it is a serious problem the government has not been looking into it with the needed focus and therefore it is widely spreading .It is the duty of the government to have an austere and deep look over it in order to resolve it and to save the children as they are the future of a country. It is necessary to develop preventive programmes and enforce the laws which have been assed dealing with this issue.

In the past few years in Pakistan there have been so many cases of child abuse reported in the media. The concern over the rising incidence of child abuse have received global attention.

A number of national and international organizations have shown serious concerns and are demanding to tackle the issues of child protection.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines child abuse as any act that causes physical harm to the child. The type of injuries, including severe beating, shaking, burns, fractures, are included in this.

Children believe that everyone loves them, but parents must want to teach their children that no one can love them as much as parents. Everyone else is a stranger for them

Without physical contact, abuse includes passing of sexual comments or verbal sexual abuse. With physical contact, it includes kissing, hugging or touching in a sexual abuse, fondling and oral sex.

Child abuse is of global prevalence. Globally 73 to 150 million girls are subjected to abuse every year. In India, a neighbouring country with similar socio-cultural background reported that two thirds of children are beaten at home or schools every year. 52 percent have admitted some form of sexual abuse.

Child protection is a concept that aims to safeguard children from physical and sexual abuse and effects of war.

The forced involvement of child in sexual activity also comes in terms of child abuse because the child is not so mature and mentally prepared for it, so he may face fear and discomfort.

Pakistan is both nationally and internationally committed to fully protect the rights of its children.

Children who suffer abuse or neglect are more likely to have an emotional disturbance. Their internal feeling, emotion and their inner self become weak and feel lonely and often they do not share their pains with others because they also developed trust-related problems. Children also develop the feeling of abasement, abhorrence, anguish, melancholy and acerbity and there is a greater chance that all these feelings may lead to attempts at suicide because of inner dissatisfaction.

Because of the abuse suffered by children, they may have physical marks like those of burning, carving, wounds, mental illness and many more serious injuries and harms which may be so severe that they can lead to death. So, the children that become the victims of child abuse are not physically well, while their mental state also suffers because of the physical ill-health.

They are not well groomed because of the provided environment, so they do have a well-developed personality. The abused children have fewer friends because they do not like to be social and they are not ambitious. They don’t have a fixed goal in their life. They have a feeling of self-blame, shame and stigmatization. Child abuse victims may suffers insecure and disorganized attachment with their primary caregiver .As normally the parents are the primary caregivers, and they have a deep and a closer attachment with their children but for the children who suffers child abuse the parents becomes the source of harm and threat so that they do not developed a interpersonal relation with their children .

Children do not share their feelings with parents and become deeply tense which will have a negative consequence on their personality as well as their social and personal life. Child abuse is a maltreatment which is violent and threatening for a child. It is a serious problem that has long lasting effects not only on the children but also the families and even the generations. The impact of child abuse may be in term of physical, psychological, behavioural ,and emotional ill-effects. The children are suffering from this issue and developing a negative behavioural pattern which is harmful for them as well as for society.

