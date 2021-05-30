Over 7mn vaccinated against Covid-19: official

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Sunday said more than 7 million people have been administered Covid-19 vaccine doses in the country and the drive is showing progress.

Speaking with a private news channel, she encouraged the public to get themselves registered for vaccination at the earliest.

She said the government was giving full coverage to various groups of the population for the vaccination drive.

“Government remains confident that we will meet our plan of large-scale immunisation over the coming months this year, adding, walk-in vaccination against coronavirus for citizens aged 30 and above and teachers older than 18 years started”, she added.

“It is also really important to give common people information about the vaccine, how safe it is and effective it is”, she added.

“People have uncertainty about all the different types of vaccine being developed right now around the world, but citizens should have to trust and get vaccine on time as it is safe and secure for the protection of human health”, she said.

She said there is no doubt the health authorities had put the Covid-19 vaccine through rigorous testing before allowing its use across the country.

She said the country has also started its local production of CanSinoBio’s coronavirus vaccine, adding, instead of politicizing the national issues, we should all collaborate to make Pakistan’s vaccination drive a mass movement”.

Hamid said that in every part of the country today, all eligible age groups are turning out in huge numbers for inoculation successfully.